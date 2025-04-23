The SAVE Act: What It Is And How It Could Affect Americans

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

On April 10, Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives passed the SAVE Act, with a vote of 220-208, a bill that could potentially prevent millions of Americans from voting, particularly married women.

But what exactly is the SAVE Act?

Originally introduced in 2023 by Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), the SAVE Act was presented as a measure to protect elections and prevent noncitizens from voting, even though, according to USA Today, this “is already illegal and exceedingly rare.” The act passed the Republican-controlled House in 2024, but it never went forward for a vote, as the Senate was divided. Now, even after passing the House again, the bill faces another uphill battle in the Senate, where at least seven Democrats would need to support it, USA Today reported.

Notably, the SAVE Act requires that anyone registering to vote must appear in person at an election office carrying their original or certified documents, which will prove their identity and citizenship status. This means that most Americans would need to present a passport or birth certificate, making common forms of identification like driver’s licenses, military IDs, and tribal identification cards insufficient unless additional documents, such as a birth certificate or naturalization record, accompany them.

Unsplash

This act would make it difficult for Americans to update their voter registration information, affecting millions of Americans, according to USA Today. This bill could end or limit online voter registrations, which could prevent Americans from seeking to vote. USA Today highlights that online voter registrations were “used by eight million Americans in the 2022 election cycle“. This bill could limit or end automatic voter registration and eliminate the option to submit a voter registration application by mail, which was used by three million people in 2022.

The Washington Post made an alarming statement about how “The SAVE Act would require proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote, which could disenfranchise women who have changed their last name.” Around 69 million married women have changed their legal name since getting married, making it impossible for them to vote because their identification does not match the name on their birth certificate. This could create barriers preventing women from voting, especially when, as of now, the SAVE Act doesn’t outright recognize marriage certificates as acceptable proof of identity. And in the case it did, it would require married women to provide documentation for a legal name change. Such tasks are time-consuming, and the monetary investment could prevent eligible voters from registering.

This act would also have effects on marginalized groups, such as women of color, low-income women, and Americans who live in rural areas. The challenges that could potentially arise would silence the voices of millions of Americans during elections.

But the impact goes beyond just married women. Students, senior citizens, military personnel, and other Americans could also face significant obstacles under these new rules. Although the SAVE Act has yet to be fully enacted, the barriers it creates could undermine access to the ballot box — and ultimately threaten the foundation of American democracy.