‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ returns to Enzian Theater in Orlando

For the first time since 2018, The Rocky Horror Picture Show returned to the Enzian Theater in Maitland for their annual “13 Films and Cocktails of Halloween” event.

The first showing was Oct. 13 at 9:30 p.m., and tickets went fast. The cult classic garnered so much attention from the Orlando community that two encore shows were added and sold out just as quickly as the first showing. The encore shows were paired with a screening of the documentary Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror preceding them, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the film.

The “13 Films and Cocktails of Halloween” lives up to its name, screening a wide range of spooky movies during October with specialty drinks and cocktails to accompany the themes of each film. In honor of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, attendees of legal drinking age had the option of partaking in a “Creature of the Nightcap,” a blend of Rum, Green Chartreuse, Lime, Grapefruit, Cherry, and Bitters. The “Creature of the Nightcap,” along with the other specialty drinks, is available at Enzian’s accompanying Eden Bar for the remainder of the month.

The film’s showing was prefaced with a warning to not hurl any foreign objects at the theater’s vintage screen– mostly because traditional screenings of the movie include copious audience participation like rice and toilet paper-throwing. Unfortunately, the Enzian’s screen is a bit too sensitive for that. There was also no shadow cast, which typically accompanies a screening of the film.

Even without the flying rice and locals dressed in fishnets on stage, the theater’s employees encouraged the loud, outrageous callouts from the crowd that make the movie-viewing experience so iconic. For first-timers (who are lovingly given the nickname “Virgins”), this can be jarring as you’re likely expecting to be able to hear the movie you paid to watch.

This is usually not the case when watching in a large group, as more experienced audience members will be screaming lines in accordance with the movie throughout its entirety. If you are a “Virgin,” I would highly recommend bringing a script for the callouts so you don’t look so lost. Or, come in completely unprepared and ready to laugh your head off at some of the wildly unhinged comments.

There was also no lack of peculiarity from the audience, with an abundance of silly, seductive costumes inspired by and in-theme with Rocky Horror. The amount of fishnets, wild wigs, and extravagant makeup looks would have surely made the likes of Dr. Frank-N-Furter proud.

The camp masterpiece that is The Rocky Horror Picture Show has resonated with the weirdest of audience members since its inception. The Central Florida community is no exception to that by any means. This year alone, there have been multiple showings at local theaters, including the Enzian, as well as a show with the original cast at the Dr. Phillips Center and UCF’s very own rendition with a shadow cast, courtesy of UCF National Theatre Honor Society.

The extent to which Rocky Horror has been embraced this year proves that UCF students and Orlandoans across the city yearn for the eccentricity and community that the film inspires. It’s safe to say that The Rocky Horror Picture Show maintains an authenticity that will likely hold up another 50 years, God willing (just as he said, “Let there be lips!”).