The IT girls say Nostalgia is in

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Imagine this: the year is 2011 and invitations to classmates’ birthday parties are pouring in. The first is at the mall and includes a shopping spree at Justice. The next is being held at the local roller skating rink. To top them both off, a sleepover is scheduled for the following weekend.

Millennial and Gen Z readers would be able to read those first few sentences and visualize those experiences from a time of the past. For some, it feels like distant memories, but for others, it feels like just yesterday. That is the power of nostalgia; the ability that gives memories from the past the hold needed to evoke feelings of joy, belonging, and meaning.

Dynasty Models Inc

The children born after 2010 are referred to as Generation Alpha, and they wouldn’t bat their eyes at these typical activities so many children used to look forward to. Instead, they’d probably actually roll their eyes and say they would prefer a spa day, a beach trip, or a makeover at Sephora.

At a specific Sephora in Wesley Chapel, Florida, young girls are thrown birthday parties on Sundays before the store opens. A recent article by TODAY shows that girls as young as seven walk out of Sephora with a makeover and a “goodie bag” filled with name-brand products, from Fenty to YSL to name a few.

Meanwhile, women in their 20s and 30s are taking to social media to show their interests that remind them of their childhood. Some are out hunting for Jellycats, a popular stuffed animal brand out of London. Others on TikTok are showing their latest coloring techniques and markers in short videos of them coloring. Others shop for pink-colored decor and household necessities that are covered in bouncy hair bows.

So, why is this happening? Why are the younger acting older and the older acting younger?

KGOY Phenomenon

Many sources such as BBC, blames social media for the younger acting older. There is actually an acronym for this phenomenon. KGOY stands for “Kids getting older younger.” Kids today have better “brand awareness,” meaning that they understand what a brand means at a younger age. This allows companies to market towards children rather than parents. Children are gifted phones younger and younger, allowing for a higher intake of media than previous generations. This excessive consumption of media has led to children growing up faster than past generations.

According to GLAMOUR, the popular skincare brand Drunk Elephant made its way onto kids Christmas lists following something called the “Para-social media” effect. This is where kids start seeing influencers as their peers. Children crave what others have, and if their friends have something they don’t then that item will be the next thing on their birthday list. This is the same effect Influencers have on them. This gives some explanation on why these tweens are craving these bright colored and expensive pH balancing serums.

In the world of influencers, one in particular has gained a huge following from the American Tween population. TikTok user @Lisi.shops posts video after video of shopping hauls, skincare routines, and bright outfit ideas. With 2.8 million followers, she incorporates bright color schemes that kids enjoy in her posts, catching their attention and influencing them. Recently, Lisi posted a video showing her Skims Valentine’s Day haul which included shapewear, loungewear, underwear, and swimwear from another company that was co-founded by Kim Kardashian.

Kids continue to act older as the years go on with each generation adapting faster than the previous. So, if kids are growing up faster, how does this affect adults?

Kidult Phenomenon

Adults are falling in love with the “Kidult” phenomenon. People have always had niche interests, oftentimes being called “collectors” or referred to as a “kid at heart.” But this phenomenon is something entirely new to the marketing industry. Nostalgia seeped its way into the “trending” tab of the average consumer’s brain. According to Byrdie, in early 2020 the term “Y2K” started trending once again. This led to resurgence of mini hair clips, low-rise jeans, and chunky shoes.

This timeline lines up with the Covid-19 Pandemic. The resurgence of nostalgia during those trying times where people were locked in their homes makes sense as many had the time to reflect on times past. People often find comfort in things that are familiar to them.

A study conducted by the APA found that nostalgia can actually benefit an individual’s mental health by affirming social belonging, alleviating loneliness, and enhancing a sense of meaning. When people revisit happy memories, the “feel-good chemicals” like dopamine, are released in the brain causing a boosted mood.

“Kidult” is no longer a niche, according to InsightTrendsWorld. Instead it’s a vital growth area within the global toy industry. Recently, The Barbie Movie promoted nostalgia by putting familiar dolls, outfits, and playsets into the film. A post by Dream Team Events on Linkedin focused on how this film used levering nostalgia marketing, which uses consumers past experience with a product as a main selling point. While kids are acting older, adults are holding onto the one thing children have that they don’t: childhood.

Warner Bros

so, what is trending?

TikTok Influencers have furthered nostalgia-based consumerism more than anyone could have expected in 2020. @Alwayslara on TikTok focuses on a coloring niche. Her most popular video, with 16.7 million views is of her coloring a blank page of cartoon animals watching TV. Another influencer on the rise is @brookieyancy, who gained popularity from her all-pink, classy style thrifting hauls. Her style is primarily a mix between coquette and the “clean girl“ aesthetic. The variety of content posted by Influencers can be compared into upcoming trends, actively promoting nostalgia to consumers. We find that influencers are telling us that it is okay to unleash our inner child.

Stay young

The biggest takeaway from this is to enjoy childhood. Everyone only gets to experience it once. For those who their childhood is over? Learn to embrace that inner child. People grow and people learn, but keeping that lively spirit while having experiences to look back on is a beautiful thing. Stay young.