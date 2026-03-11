The Hidden Mental Cost of College Jobs 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College jobs are nothing new. My mother had one to support herself through college, and so did my aunt. Working your way through school has almost become a rite of passage, one that won’t be going away anytime soon.

However, there’s a specific type of exhaustion that comes from a college job.

It’s not the kind that stems from being constantly busy, nor the kind that comes from juggling multiple classes and shifts. It’s the kind of exhaustion that settles in your chest when you start to feel like you’re one mistake away from losing everything.

College jobs hold a strange kind of power over college students. Students know that tuition isn’t cheap. They know that housing costs more than it should. They know financial aid rarely stretches as far as it promises. Sometimes, that imbalance shifts the dynamic in ways that don’t feel good.

It starts to feel less like employment and more like leverage, and when that happens, it begins to feel exploitative.

When You Need the Job More Than They Need You

I work a unique type of college job, one that’s considered essential to campus life. It’s the type of role that students rely on during emergencies, late-night crises, and moments when things go very wrong. It’s also a job that doesn’t just give me a paycheck; it gives me free housing, too.

That means my job isn’t just income. It’s stability, shelter, and the difference between manageable finances and overwhelming debt. That changes everything.

When your employment is directly tied to where you sleep at night, the stakes feel higher. A write-up doesn’t just feel like feedback; it feels like a threat to your living situation. A tense meeting doesn’t just feel uncomfortable; it feels destabilizing. The pressure to perform well isn’t just professional anymore: it’s personal.

Many college students aren’t in this exact position, but they’re close. Some rely on work-study to afford groceries. Some need their campus job to maintain scholarships. Some send money back home to help support their families. For us, the phrase “just quit” isn’t viable advice; it can lead to financial ruin.

Unfortunately, employers know that.

When an institution or business understands that students depend on their jobs for housing, tuition, and basic survival, the power dynamic shifts. Expectations quietly expand, boundaries blur, and the margin for mistakes becomes scarily thin.

You start triple-checking emails or begin to over-explain rational decisions. You second-guess yourself before speaking up. You apologize for things that don’t require apologies. You do all these things because when you need the job more than they need you, everything feels that serious.

This doesn’t mean that all supervisors are villains, and it doesn’t mean that every piece of feedback is invaluable. However, it does mean that imbalance can create an undercurrent of fear, especially when the consequences feel heavier for you than they do for them.

The “Fishbowl effect”

In my current on-campus role, I’m trained to live by what’s called the “fishbowl effect.” It means everything I do can be seen by residents, my peers, and leadership, even when I’m not officially on duty.

Even though I understand why that is, it still blurs the line between work and my personal life.

When you live where you work, there’s no commute to decompress. No door to close when the day is over. Even inside my own apartment, I’m never just a student; I’m always a campus leader.

Over time, that kind of visibility takes a toll. You don’t just worry about doing your job well. You worry about being perceived as professional at all times. You become hyperaware of how you speak, how you act, and how you exist in shared spaces. Your identity fuses with your position.

So, when something goes wrong, no matter how minor, it doesn’t feel like feedback on your job performance. It feels like feedback on you.

After nearly three years of living this way, it still hasn’t gotten easier.

Signs Your Job May Be Taking Advantage of You

Not every college job is exploitative, and stress alone doesn’t equal mistreatment. However, if the stress feels constant, personal, and rooted in fear, it may be worth paying attention to.

Here are some red flags to look out for:

You feel afraid to make normal, human mistakes due to a fear of being fired.

Your anxiety increases before every shift or meeting.

Expectations are unclear, but consequences feel clear.

You’re asked to take on responsibilities beyond your role or pay.

You feel replaceable and are reminded of it.

You live in constant fear of repercussions.

If you relate to any of these, you’re not dramatic or “too sensitive.” You’re simply responding to instability and the pressure to be perfect at all times.

Lindsay Thompson / Her Campus

So Now What

The unfortunate reality is that you can’t always quit, especially in college. However, you can regain some control.

Separate Your Identity From Your Job This is easier said than done, but it’s possible. You just have to remember that you are more than your job title. You are more than a performance evaluation. Your job is simply something that you do; it is not who you are. When you start to measure your worth by how secure you feel at your job, everything becomes personal. That’s when feedback starts to feel like rejection, and correction feels like condemnation. It’s important to reclaim pieces of yourself outside of your role. Invest in your friendships, relationships, creative outlets, hobbies, and anything else that reminds you that you are bigger than your job description. Document Everything I can’t stress this enough. You are not the only person in your workplace who can be held accountable. If something feels off, write it down. Make sure you write down dates, times, conversations, expectations, clarifications, everything. Even if you never use it, documentation protects you. It isn’t dramatic; it’s strategic. It gives you clarity and confidence, and if the time ever comes to advocate for yourself, it gives you proof. Ask for Expectations in Writing Confrontation is never easy, but ambiguity fuels anxiety. If you’re constantly worried about repercussions, it may be because you don’t actually know the standard you’re being held to. It’s completely reasonable to ask for clarity respectfully. Make sure to request follow-ups in emails and rephrase expectations back to your supervisor to confirm understanding. Clarity protects you. Ambiguity protects your boss. Photo by Unseen Studio from Unsplash Evaluate: Is This Growth or Harm Evaluations are the most important aspect of any job. I can say firsthand that my latest job evaluation was not the best for a multitude of reasons. However, discomfort means that you’re growing, but chronic fear isn’t growth; it’s harm. During evaluations, it’s important to ask yourself: Am I learning, or am I shrinking? Am I supported when I make mistakes? Do I feel safe asking questions? Would I encourage a friend to stay in this same environment? Sometimes the bravest thing you can do is quietly start looking elsewhere. Your evaluation is a question of job performance, not a question of your character or self-identity. Jobs Are Replaceable; You Aren’t College jobs can make you feel disposable, but here’s the truth: they will replace positions. They will restructure roles. They will move on from you. Your mental health doesn’t reset that easily. No college job is worth losing your sense of safety. No supervisor is worth losing sleep every night. No paycheck is worth convincing yourself that constant anxiety is just part of being “responsible.”

If Your Job Feels Like It Hates You

Pause, take a step back, and ask yourself whether the environment you’re in is truly supporting your growth or just benefiting from your fear.

College is already hard enough. You are allowed to want a job that respects you, to advocate for yourself. You are allowed to leave environments that make you feel replaceable.

Needing a job doesn’t mean that you deserve to feel small inside it. If no one has told you this lately: You are not bad at your job. You are not too emotional. You are not failing.

You are simply navigating a system that often depends on students needing it more than it needs them, and that imbalance is not your fault.