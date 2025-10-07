The Hidden Costs of AI You Need to Know

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At this point, artificial intelligence is almost impossible to avoid. Even if you refuse to give in and use it on schoolwork, it sneaks into other parts of life. That article you just read could’ve been written by AI. That text from your ex? AI could’ve drafted it. Even videos aren’t safe (I know you saw those cows jumping on the trampoline).

Honestly, though? I get the hype. AI makes life easier. It’s convenient when you’re short on time, drowning in busy work, or just trying to understand your coursework. I’d be lying if I said I’ve never used it. I’m not totally innocent. When used right, AI feels like a digital safety net that comes in when you need a quick fix, answer, or idea. However, as much as I enjoy convenience, there’s a deep-seated worry about what happens when we rely on it too much and how that reliance is hindering our ability to think critically.

At its core, critical thinking is about questioning, analyzing, and evaluating information. It helps us make decisions, form opinions, and connect ideas in ways that are uniquely our own. No two people will ever think through a problem in the same way, and that individuality makes it a valuable skill.

The problem with AI is that it skips that process altogether. Instead of working through ideas by ourselves, we’re given polished, unoriginal answers on demand. We don’t weigh different perspectives, piece information together, or struggle through the process of forming our own conclusions. The more we use AI this way, the less we’re using our minds. Every time we ask AI to solve or generate, we’re outsourcing our ability to think.

It feels efficient at the moment, but we’re really just letting go of the trial-and-error process that helps us intellectually grow. We are not challenged to think differently, ask questions, or explore other options. Reliance on this quick path from question to answer makes us passive learners, accepting information instead of engaging with it. Once we stop engaging, the original skill of critical thinking is no longer original, but instead computer-generated.

It’s not just speculation; there is actual data to support this. A recent study reported by Phys.org found that heavy AI use is linked to declining critical thinking skills. Researchers examined over 600 individuals across various age groups and found a strong negative correlation: the more people relied on AI tools, the less capable they were of analyzing and evaluating information independently. Younger participants, particularly college-aged students, showed the largest decline in independent thinking.

The study also uncovered “cognitive offloading,” meaning we’re handing our thinking processes over to technology. Instead of struggling through a problem or remembering information, AI is doing it for us. It feels like a shortcut, but those numbers make it clear that it’s not harmless; it’s chipping away at our essential critical thinking skills.

The loss of skills goes beyond critical thinking. AI also threatens creativity and originality. Creativity is one of the most deeply human traits we have, and it thrives on struggle, mistakes, and those “aha” moments that come from working through challenges. When AI generates ideas or content, we skip that process. Sure, the work will be polished, but it often lacks the individuality that comes from our own imagination.

We strive to produce flawless work to impress professors or bosses, but it comes at a cost. By letting a machine create for us, we’re handing over skills that are supposed to be uniquely human. AI can imitate, but it can’t imagine like we can.

At the end of the day, AI isn’t going anywhere, and it’s not necessarily a bad thing. Used wisely, it can be a helpful tool for minimizing busy work and even enhancing learning. However, if we rely on it too heavily, we risk losing the originality and problem-solving skills that make us distinct. Critical thinking and creativity aren’t just buzzwords; they’re what set humans apart. And no matter how advanced AI gets, those are skills worth holding onto.