Creativity is a uniquely human quality. With the rise of easily accessible AI programs, such as ChatGPT, the debate on its relation to human creativity remains unsettled. Are AI programs beneficial or detrimental to the imagination? Can it have both helpful and unfavorable consequences on our minds, and therefore our ideas?

First off, how do AI programs even work? AI programs use a vast set of online data, and by making use of an intelligent algorithm, they create and produce ideas through the mixing and matching of existing figures online.Therefore, AI technically does not create anything new, but simply uses existing concepts to develop new ones. This brings the question of whether or not using AI generated work is ethical. The creators of the pieces of data which have prompted an AI creation do not receive credit, but their ideas were used nonetheless.

Many argue that AI programs can aid to enhance human creativity. It is argued that unlike being a method of “stealing” or “cheating” ideas, it is but another tool used for art. Humans and AI can work together to improve a body of work, rather than to replace the uniqueness of the human mind. AI tools can give prompts, helping artists with new ideas they would have never considered on their own, which in turn is expanding the creativity and versatility of the art market.

With the benefits of AI on creativity, there are also consequences that come with it. The main one is over reliance on AI. Whether it is for writing papers in school, creating art, or anything in between, it is no secret that the use of AI is getting out of hand. The more people use it, and the less they create ideas on their own, the duller their creative senses become. Over time, this will diminish people’s skills in writing, making music, creating art, and everything alike. Another issue with AI in relation to creativity is that nothing an AI program creates is entirely “new”. AI creations are solely recycled ideas found on their online database. If AI programs are the only programs used for creativity, our world will be devoid of new ideas, perspectives and creations in the future.

Overall, there are many debates on whether AI is good or bad in terms of creation. Personally, I use AI with a grain of salt. I think it’s good for promoting ideas, but at the end of the day I put the responsibility of creating my individual products on myself and my own mind.