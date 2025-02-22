Changing Faces of Hollywood: Celebrity Culture, Award Shows, and the Rise of Influencers

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hollywood has long been a powerhouse of entertainment, a glittering world where the biggest names in film and television gather to celebrate success, beauty, and talent. The culture surrounding the entertainment industry is one of fame, fortune, and the drive for recognition. But, as new forces emerge and trends shift, Hollywood’s influence on global culture is changing, and so is the way we view its stars. The arrival of influencers, micro-celebrities, and an increasingly fragmented media landscape has created an environment that challenges traditional notions of celebrity and success.

The Academy’s gatekeep — I mean prestige

Award shows like the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards (Oscars) have historically been the gold standard for recognition in Hollywood. These events are celebrated with red-carpet glamour, anticipation, and widespread media attention. However, as the entertainment industry has evolved, so too has the public’s perception of these awards and the films they honor.

The Golden Globe Awards, given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, have a reputation for being a more relaxed, star-studded affair compared to the Oscars. Yet, despite their accessibility, the Golden Globes continue to be seen as an influential precursor to the Academy Awards. The Academy, on the other hand, is known for its prestigious, often controversial, selection of nominees. These awards, both the Globes and the Oscars, typically favor mainstream films with significant box office success and established reputations.

One film that did not find its way into the limelight at these award shows is Didi, a small and independent film that might have been overshadowed by its bigger counterparts. Despite its raw creativity and emotionally compelling storyline, Didi is one example of a film that did not get the recognition many believed it deserved. The film obtained an average rating of 4.0 on Letterboxd, as opposed to the film that won in the category that Didi would have been eligible for, Emilia Pérez, which has an average rating of 2.2 on Letterboxd.

The film industry, particularly in Hollywood, is often criticized for prioritizing star power and commercial appeal over artistic merit. Independent films and smaller productions frequently struggle to gain the attention of the major award-giving bodies because of the financial and promotional backing that larger studios can provide to their movies, despite the support they gain from audiences.

The Influence of Influencers

As Hollywood continues to evolve, traditional celebrities are no longer the sole power brokers in the entertainment world. The rise of influencers, micro-celebrities, and niche content creators has brought new dynamics into the entertainment landscape. Celebrities from Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube have successfully crossed over into film, television, and music, disrupting the old hierarchy of fame.

Emma Chamberlain, a popular YouTube personality turned fashion icon, delves into this shift on her podcast, Everybody Hates Famous People. Chamberlain’s podcast examines her hypothesis that the public’s relationship with celebrities has soured in recent years.

“People dislike celebrities more than ever,” Chamberlain said, explaining that, with the rise of influencers, there is a sense that the divide between regular people and the rich and famous has become more pronounced.

Her observations reflect a more significant cultural shift where influencers have become more in tune with fans with their more relatable, authentic personas than polished, manufactured Hollywood stars.

“It’s not about I’m perfect and untouchable anymore,” Chamberlain said. “It’s about I’m just like you, and you get to be part of my journey.”

The transition from traditional celebrities to a more fragmented and diverse influencer culture may be at the root of the changing dynamics in Hollywood. Instead of focusing on one-dimensional depictions of glamour and wealth, Hollywood is becoming a place where people from different walks of life can break through, giving rise to more varied and authentic voices in entertainment.

The death of a movie star

The phrase “death of the movie star” refers to the decline of individual actors as the central draw for audiences in Hollywood films. Figures like director Quentin Tarantino and actor Anthony Mackie have popularized the term.

In the past, movie stars like Tom Cruise and Audrey Hepburn were critical selling points for films, with their names often generating as much, if not more, excitement than the movie itself.

However, with the rise of franchise-driven films, particularly superhero movies, audiences have shifted their focus from the actors to the characters they portray. This shift has led to a decrease in the prominence of individual stars, as people are now more likely to attend a movie for its connection to a beloved character or universe, such as Marvel’s Captain America, rather than the actor playing the role.

Anthony Mackie has discussed how superhero movies have shifted the focus from individual actors to the characters they portray.

“The evolution of the superhero has meant the death of the movie star,” Mackie said during an interview about his role as Marvel’s Falcon/New Captain America.

He agrees with Tarantino’s perspective that the rise of superhero films has led to the “death of the movie star,” emphasizing that audiences are more drawn to the heroes themselves than to the actors playing them.

The future of Hollywood

As Hollywood faces a period of transformation, the celebrity culture it has long been known for is evolving. The traditional distinction between influencers and Hollywood stars is becoming increasingly irrelevant as digital media allows celebrities to exist in multiple spaces simultaneously. The industry is still heavily reliant on the awards shows and their recognition. Still, with films like Didi being overlooked by the academy in favor of bigger blockbusters and ratings being based on established properties, it is clear that a new form of fame will shape Hollywood’s future.

The rise of influencers and the changing nature of fame will likely continue to influence Hollywood’s development. Chamberlain’s observations in Everybody Hates Famous People offer a glimpse into the shifting dynamics of celebrity, where authenticity and relatability are becoming more critical than ever. Whether this shift will lead to more recognition for smaller films or a larger reshaping of the awards system remains to be seen. However, one thing is clear: Hollywood is no longer the exclusive domain of traditional stars, and the fame culture has become more democratized than ever before.