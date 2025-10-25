This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whenever I need a break from reality, my first thought is, “What’s playing at AMC?”

There’s no question that an appeal in movie theaters has seen a decline in attendance since the pandemic, especially with an increase in consumer streaming services. While I like to cozy up in the comfort of my own room while watching my favorite movies, visiting the theaters elicits a calming feeling I can’t get enough of.

Back in April, I started treating myself to movie marathons, using my AMC Stubs membership to schedule four movies to watch in a day.

If this sounds like something you’d be interested in, then here is my guide to spending the day at AMC.

How to plan

The most important thing to consider when doing your movie marathon is picking a day when you’re completely free. Being in college, it can be hard to find time in between classes and assignments during the week. This is why weekends are a great time to enjoy the theaters. However, I personally like to go during the weekdays because that’s when it’s less busy and it allows me to snag my favorite seating in the back of the auditorium.

The next step is picking what movies you want to spend the day watching! To make it a true marathon, I usually like to wait until there are at least four movies showing that I would want to see. If there isn’t, I pick something I normally wouldn’t be interested in to spice things up. Out of my four movie marathons, here are the movies I watched each time.

My first one consisted of the Minecraft Movie, Drop, and Warfare. My second one I watched Until Dawn, Snow White, Thunderbolts, and Sinners. My third one consisted of How to Train Your Dragon, Superman, Oh Hi, and Fantastic Four. The last movie marathon I had, I didn’t have a lot of movies to choose from, so I resorted to some horrors. My showings for that evening included Weapons, Freakier Friday, Together, and The Naked Gun.

what to bring

If you’re going to sit in for a full movie marathon, you need to properly prepare with snacks, sweaters, and the essentials. I personally wear a jacket that I can take off whenever it gets hot. Sometimes, I’ll even opt for bringing a blanket with me. AMC luckily has heated seats that you can adjust to high, medium, and low temperatures. Another thing I like to bring is a portable charger. Even though you should never be on your phone during a movie, having access to charging when out of the house is always convenient.

The last essential I like to bring in are some snacks. Not everyone has the money to enjoy some delicious dining options at AMC, so going to the gas station beforehand and grabbing a few snacks is a great, stealthy way to feel satiated.

If eating at AMC sounds like something that would make your day better, their theaters offer many food and drink options. I like to purchase an AMC gift card before I go, so I don’t spend over a certain limit. My personal favorite is the boneless buffalo wings with ranch. You do get a bang for your buck. I pay around $14 and get about 10 pretty tasty wings. My other go-to AMC snack is an ICEE. The nostalgic feeling I get from drinking an ICEE completes my day.

What to expect

Now that you are all prepared, what can you expect? For my movie marathon days, I always go to the AMC at Disney Springs since that is the closest to me. I make sure to park close to the theater’s entrance for convenience when leaving late at night. Once I head into the theater, I show the usher my ticket for my first showing, and this is where my movie marathon begins.

After scanning my ticket, I like to get my first snack of the day before heading into my first movie. The first movie I choose starts around 10 a.m., so I start with a drink of choice and fruit snacks. During my second or third movie, I order a meal for either a late lunch or early dinner. And for my final movie, I get a dessert to reward myself for my simple day at the movies.

The day goes by pretty fast, as I like to plan my movies back-to-back. I give myself enough time to use the bathroom and include previews. I am a preview fanatic; they add to the experience, so they are always a must-watch. After the last movie, I head to my car and whip out none other than Letterboxd. I write my reviews and feel officially complete.

Movie marathons are a great way to get away from reality. As someone who deals with depression and likes spending time alone, escaping to the movies has always made me feel better. Being an AMC Stubs member gives me this privilege. For $24 a month, you get four free movies a week. So for a movie lover like me, it is most definitely worth it.