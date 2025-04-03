‘Snow White’: Ratings and Reviews That You Can’t Miss

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The latest live-action Disney movie, Snow White, has arrived with a combination of excitement and mixed reactions from critics and audiences. Since its first trailer release, the live-action remake has been highly anticipated, especially with its fresh cast and modern twists on the beloved fairytale. With the film’s official premiere on March 21, early ratings and reviews are already creating quite a buzz. Here’s a closer look at how the film is performing both at the box office and in the eyes of those watching.

‘Snow White’: A New Era for a Classic Tale

For decades, the 1937 iteration of Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has been an integral part of cinematic history. The animated film, which was the studio’s first full-length feature, introduced generations of audiences to the story of Snow White, the princess who escapes the Evil Queen’s jealousy with the help of seven dwarfs.

Now, with Snow White, Disney has decided to revisit this classic story with a live-action reimagining. Directed by Marc Webb, this version aims to balance the original’s charm while adding modern elements to reflect contemporary values of the female heroine. Snow White is designed not only for longtime fans of the 1937 film but also for new audiences who are discovering the tale for the first time. Snow White’s controversial roots are also important to consider as the movie reinterprets this classic.

Box Office Performance: Strong, But Not Record-Breaking

Since its release on March 21, Snow White made a solid debut at the box office, grossing $87 million globally and $43 million domestically during its opening weekend. This is a strong start but falls short of the $100 million mark that Disney had anticipated for the film’s opening, especially for all the effort and ambition that went into its production. Despite its large budget of $270 million, which includes production and marketing costs, the movie’s first-week earnings were considered a bit underwhelming in contrast to other Disney films in recent years. To provide some comparison, these numbers measured up to be a bit humbling when looking at those of recent releases such as The Little Mermaid (2023) and The Lion King (2019), which brought in $95.57 million and $191.77 million during their opening.

The opening weekend’s results are a mixed bag, suggesting that while there is still significant interest in the Snow White premiere, it may not perform as expected in the long term. It’s worth noting that live-action remakes of Disney classics tend to have extended runs at the box office, particularly during school breaks or family-oriented seasons. Therefore, the film’s ability to stay relevant in the coming weeks will be key to its overall success.

Critics’ response: Divided Opinions on the Live Action Update

Critics’ reviews of Snow White have been mixed. On the positive side, many critics have praised Rachel Zegler’s portrayal of Snow White. As many can attest, Zegler brings a fresh, empowered take on the character, making her more active and self-aware than the traditional, passive princess of the original. Complimenting this, Gal Gadot’s portrayal of the Evil Queen has also been well received, with many noting that she brings a new depth to the character, making the villain more complex than being written off as simply a jealous stepmother.

However, not all critics were impressed with the changes to the story. Some feel that the attempts to modernize the fairytale have compromised the simplicity and charm that made the original film so beloved. The pacing of the film has also been called into question, with certain segments dragging on longer than expected. These critiques highlight the challenges of updating such a well-known and adored classic without losing the essence of what made it special.

Audience Reactions: A Split Between New and Classic Fans

Audience reactions to Snow White have been similarly divided. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie currently holds a 43% approval rating from users, reflecting the mixed responses from fans. Like critics, some viewers have enjoyed the film’s updated approach, praising Zegler’s performance and the stunning visuals accompanying the new version. They also appreciated the changes to Snow White’s character, particularly the progressively focused shift to a more active and self-reliant protagonist.

On the other hand, many fans of the original film have voiced disappointment over the alterations to the classic story. It seems that the new film’s overarching complaint heavily revolves around the lost innocence and warmth reserved in the animated Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, having the titular character stripped of her merriment.

The film’s adjustments, such as Snow White taking a more central role in the story’s action, have been a point of contention for some viewers, who feel these changes compromise the fairytale’s magic.

Despite the divided opinions, the film’s strong visuals and musical numbers have been largely praised. The combination of CGI and live-action brings a magical realism to the movie that complements the story’s fantastical elements.

Visuals and Music: A Feast for the Eyes and Ears

As previously mentioned, one area where Snow White excels is in its visuals. Disney has poured significant resources into ensuring that the movie’s aesthetics live up to the high standards set by the original. The enchanted forest, the Evil Queen’s dark palace, and the dwarfs’ whimsical cottage are all beautifully designed, creating a visually immersive experience for viewers. The film also uses CGI to enhance certain magical elements, like depicting the enchanted animals that help Snow White along her journey and, of course, the Queen’s pinnacle transformation.

The music in Snow White is another highlight. The film features both new renditions of the classic songs from the 1937 film and a few original songs that help to move the plot forward. The updated versions of beloved songs like “Someday My Prince Will Come” and “Heigh-Ho” have been well received, although some critics argue that the new songs lack the emotional depth of the originals. Still, the soundtrack adds an extra layer of emotion and energy to the film’s pivotal moments.

The Characters: Empowering and Evolving

One of the most notable updates in Snow White is the evolution of its characters. Snow White herself is no longer the fragile, passive princess that many remember from the original. Instead, she is portrayed as a more active character who is determined to change her fate. This new portrayal of Snow White is part of a larger trend in Disney films to present more empowered female characters, offering a fresh take on classic stories and encouraging uplifting morals for young viewers.

In this rendition, Gadot’s performance of The Evil Queen expresses a deeper backstory and motivation for the character. While she remains the villain of the story, her character is more multifaceted, which adds complexity to her role. This change reflects modern sensibilities in character development, where villains are often given more depth and nuance.

The seven dwarfs, too, receive a slight update in this version, with more screen time and personality. Though they maintain their playful nature, the film allows them to have a stronger influence on Snow White’s journey, showing how they help her find her own power.

A Recapturing with Mixed Reactions

Snow White is undoubtedly a bold reimagining of the classic fairytale, offering an inventive perspective while still keeping some of the elements that made the original so beloved. From stunning visuals to a modernized Snow White, the film offers a new experience for both fans of the classic story and newcomers to the tale.

However, the movie’s mixed reception shows that updating a beloved classic can be a delicate balancing act. While some viewers embrace the changes and enjoy the modern take on Snow White, others miss the original’s simplicity and charm.

As the film continues its run in theaters, it will be interesting to see how its performance evolves and whether it can live up to the lasting legacy of the animated Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Despite its divisiveness, Snow White offers a unique and visually stunning take on a timeless story that will continue to captivate audiences for years to come.