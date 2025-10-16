Seasonal Notebooks: Guided Journal Prompts to Ease Into Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Personally, I’ve always had a hard time with the transition between seasons, especially during the period between fall and winter. Living in Florida, despite the lack of an evident seasonal shift (with its palm trees and never-ending rain), I can still sense the change as the rest of the year unfolds once summer ends. The cooler air, shorter days, and subtle shifts in energy all seem to affect me, and I know I’m not alone. Here are some journal entry prompts to help you ease into fall and embrace the season.

Change

Change can be challenging, but it’s also an opportunity for growth. Take a moment to reflect. Some questions to ask yourself include: What does a change in season mean for me? How do I usually respond to change? Is this a new era in my life? Is it something difficult to navigate, or do I naturally embrace it? It’s important to prioritize your mental health over this next season. If you find yourself embodying the change that comes with fall easily, that’s great. However, if you’re someone who gets a bit of seasonal depression or a sense of unsettlement with autumn’s return, how could you reframe it this season? How can you use this time to shift old patterns? Consider journaling about the ways the idea of change has come across your life before and how you can intentionally navigate it. The goal here is to see how the season can guide you into the new year, rather than consume you! View this post on Instagram A post shared by brooke 🍄 (@scrapbro0ke)

self-reflection

Fall is the perfect time to reinvent yourself. Who do you want to be this season? How do you want to be perceived by others? How do you want to show up in your relationships, your studies, or your personal life? By answering these questions, you can begin to think about all the small steps you can take to implement those changes. Even though self-reinvention is possible year-round, the change of seasons provides a natural marker to reflect, reset, and embrace personal growth. Let this time inspire you to step into the version of yourself you’ve always wanted to be.

Routine

Our routines shape our days, and in turn, they shape our lives. Take some time to reflect on what your ideal fall rhythm might look like. How do you want your mornings, afternoons, and evenings to feel? What boundaries can you set to create balance between work, school, and rest? What habits, like journaling, movement, or mindful breaks, can support this rhythm? Writing about your routines can help you clarify what actually works for you and what drains your energy. Considering ways to make space for softness and self-care while still honoring your responsibilities is a great way to reintroduce routine into your lifestyle. Additionally, taking time to journal about your daily structure can help bring attention to personal patterns or habits, identifying areas in your life you might have overlooked. A solid routine can be a gentle framework that allows you to thrive while staying grounded.

Gratitude

Gratitude is always encouraged in journal entry suggestions, and for good reason. It paves the way for mindful living, and it’s especially important during seasons that can feel heavy. My own struggles in the fall often overshadow the good things, so I make a point to intentionally acknowledge the positive moments. Reflect on what you are most grateful for in this season of your life. How can you actively notice and appreciate these things daily? Make gratitude lists, entries, or drawings, whatever helps you remember all the good around you. Practicing gratitude can transform your outlook and help you find beauty even in challenging times. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dana Rudman Townsend (@danatownsend_)

