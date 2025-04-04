Protect Your Peace and Avoid Red Pill Men

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Content warning: This article discusses topics of sexual assault.

The Red Pill philosophy dates back to the 1999 Matrix film, where taking the red pill symbolizes waking up to harsh reality and truth, and blue means being happy but ignorant. In our modern digital world, the red pill has become a synonym for male supremacy and anti-women ideologies. For them, waking up to the so-called harsh truth means believing that feminism and women’s liberation are an attack on their manhood and society.

These group of men are also known as being a part of the manosphere, which includes incels and men’s rights activists. Avoiding men like this is essential nowadays to protect yourself and warn other women from them, as online ideologies like this are what made Gen Z men turn to conservatism more than women, aka the biggest political gender gap ever.

Here are some signs to look for if you suspect a man aligns with the Red Pill philosophy.

His Language Number one: If you catch him calling women “females.” While some will argue that women and females are the same, it goes beyond synonyms. Any other creature besides a woman can be female, such as animals or plants. So when they call women “females,” they are more likely to give men more humanity than women. The term “modern woman” is often used as an insult to emphasize their distaste for more commonly occurring left-leaning beliefs. They say this to complain about how Gen Z and Millennial women are more likely to be liberal and not subscribe to conservative ideas about women. Essentially, they’re complaining about how women are utilizing their rights, choices, and freedoms that their ancestors fought so hard for. This makes them uncomfortable because they can no longer control women, at least not like they used to. Imagine living as a modern man in a modern world and choosing to complain about modern women. He may be dating an Eastern woman Red Pill guys may also be known as “Passport Bros” — Western men who travel to different parts of the world in pursuit of a “traditional” wife. Oftentimes, they are seeking women from Eastern countries specifically. Coming from a woman from the East, they usually mean women who are vulnerable and can be controlled. I am not saying it’s inherently bad for a Western man and Eastern woman to be together. However, I view it as them being pissed that Western women are more likely to have choices and freedom than women in my world, so they prey on these women. Fragile ego Issues He calls himself an “alpha” or a “high value man.” This means he wants to assert dominance over a woman, such as insisting that she should be in the kitchen and not have a career outside of homemaking, financial independence, and autonomy in general. He calls other men, usually ones who don’t subscribe to red pill ideology and treat women like human beings, “beta.” He insists on preaching gender roles and norms based on “biology,” or “science,” saying women are less intelligent than men because he knows that these roles and norms put him in a superior position. They also blame women for not being attracted to them or how it is “unfair” that some guys get more relationships and lie more than them. Purity and r*pe culture He subscribes to purity and r*pe culture. Purity and r*pe culture are all about male dominance over a woman’s body, so of course they will demand a woman with little to no sexual experience. They will use dehumanizing terms for women like “ran through” and “used/damaged goods,” which compares them to objects for a man’s own pleasure rather than humans enjoying their body or sexuality. Additionally, they’ll promote dangerous ideologies like “men are entitled to a woman’s body and sex because of men’s desires and hormones,” leading them to r*pe and victim-blame women.

With the rise of conservatism, women have to be very careful with the type of men who consume content and ideologies like this. Never get too comfortable — it’s not uncommon for men to hide their Red Pill ideologies until they’re already in your life.

Protect your peace and be aware of how to spot and avoid men who may subscribe to anti-feminist subcultures.