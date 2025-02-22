Press-Ons: How To ‘Nail’ The Trend

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
According to my TikTok For You page, and also Forbes magazine — an arguably more reliable source — press-on nails are trending. But it’s nothing new, celebrities and influencers have been rocking press-ons for red carpets and daily glam for years because of their convenience.
I’m press-on obsessed, so I’ll tell you why they are attractive to the average person, how to use press-on nails, and my favorite brands.
Why you should get press-ons
- Cost-Effective and Convenient
A full set of press-ons can be up to ten times cheaper than a salon manicure. You get salon-quality nails without breaking the bank. Plus, you save time. No more spending hours at the nail salon — you can apply press-on nails in minutes. They’re perfect for last-minute events or when you’re short on time.
- Long-lasting and nail-friendly, If You Do It Right
With proper application, press-ons can last over two weeks — no chipping, peeling, or constant touch-ups like regular polish. Whether you’re typing, cooking, or running errands, your press-ons will stay put and look fresh.
Unlike salon acrylics or gels, press-ons don’t require harsh chemicals or UV exposure, making them a healthier option for your natural nails. They’re also easy to remove without causing damage — just be sure to soak them properly instead of pulling them off.
To keep your nails healthy, always clean them thoroughly with an alcohol pad before applying press-ons, as this helps prevent bacteria buildup and minimizes the risk of infection.
- SUPPORTING SMALL ARTISTS
Press-ons are readily available in stores like Target and Walgreens in almost every shape, length, and design imaginable.
However, if you prefer to support small businesses, you’ll be happy to know that customizable press-ons are available from independent artists on Etsy and other specialty retailers. Many of these handmade sets are designed with unique artwork and personalized options to fit your exact preferences.
Check out these sweet Sabrina Carpenter-themed nails by MyLalaNails on Etsy. The seller will even customize them to your preferred shape and size.
how to apply
- Gather Your Supplies
To begin, you’ll need the press-on nails, nail glue or adhesive tabs, a nail file and buffer, a cuticle pusher, and rubbing alcohol or nail prep wipes.
- Prep Your Natural Nails Like A Salon Would
One reason salon manicures last longer is the extensive prep that goes into your natural nails. For best results, prep your nails with an alcohol pad to ensure they are clean and oil-free. Alcohol slightly dehydrates the natural nail, allowing the glue to adhere more easily. Then, gently push back your cuticles to create a smooth surface for the press-on. Finally, lightly buff the surface of your nails to create a rougher texture, which also helps the glue to adhere more securely.
- Apply the Nails
Start by matching each press-on nail to the size of your natural nails. Avoid choosing a nail that is too big, as this will create an improper seal, and the manicure will not last long. If you find yourself in between sizes, you can file the sides of the press-on down for a custom fit. But remember, the fake nail should be slightly too small rather than too big. It has a larger chance of falling off if it is slightly too big.
For application with nail glue, apply a thin layer of glue to both your natural nail and the press-on. Press the press-on firmly onto your nail for about 30 seconds to ensure it sticks.
If you’re using adhesive tabs, peel the tab, press it onto your natural nail, and then firmly attach the press-on, holding it in place for at least 10 seconds to ensure a secure fit.
Let the glue set for approximately one hour before washing your hands, doing the dishes, or showering for best results.
- Take Proper Care When Removing
To remove press-on nails safely, start by filling a bowl with warm, soapy water. Soak your nails for about 10-15 minutes to loosen the adhesive. Next, use a cuticle stick to gently lift the edges of the press-on nail, being careful not to force or rip them off, as this can damage your natural nails. If the nails remain stuck, apply cuticle or olive oil around the edges to help loosen them further. Once removed, use a nail buffer to gently remove any leftover glue. Finally, apply cuticle oil and hand lotion to keep your nails healthy.
Best Common Press-Ons
There are countless press-on options on the market. Luckily, I’m addicted, and I’ve tried most of them. Here are my top picks.
- No-Glue-Needed Kiss “imPRESS” Press-On Nails.
-
If you’re looking for a 100% hassle-free manicure, Kiss imPRESS nails are my top pick. You can find them at stores like Walmart, Target, and most drugstores. I’ve even scored them at Five Below before.
These press-ons require no glue and stay put surprisingly well, thanks to their dual-layer adhesive, which provides a long-lasting hold without the need for glue. Just press them on and go — it’s that easy! They even have a Wicked collab — what more could a girl want?
- Olive and June “The Instant Mani” Glue-On Nails
-
In terms of durability, Olive and June are leagues above all the other press-on or glue-on nails I’ve tried, especially considering the under $10 price tag.
The aesthetic is certainly not sacrificed for the price, though! Their designs are on-trend and do not lack variety. Plus, the brand is committed to cleaner ingredients, omitting 15 commonly found in nail products. So, Olive and June might be your option if you’re in the market for a more non-toxic manicure.
Olive and June nails are readily available at Target, Amazon, and the Olive and June website.
- Kiss Gel Fantasy Ready-To-Wear Fashion Glue-On Nails
-
My personal favorite nails are the Gel Fantasy line by Kiss. These nails are the perfect balance of aesthetics, durability, and comfort. I typically wear these for special occasions because the line is more dramatic than my usual picks. They are widely available at most retailers, including Target and Ulta Beauty.
Press-on nails offer a quick and affordable alternative to salon manicures, making them perfect for anyone looking to switch up their look with minimal effort. Whether you prefer bold designs or classic neutrals, there’s a set out there to match your lifestyle, and I hope you’ll try them!