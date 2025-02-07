The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After a harsh 15 months, Israel has agreed to a ceasefire that would release dozens of hostages and pause the genocide in Palestine. The government’s original agreement allowed for “Tens of thousands of Palestinians” to return to the Gaza Strip; an area that was heavily destroyed over the past year. However, an agreement was not easily formed with delays when a dispute was created between both parties.

When Palestinians were finally allowed to return home it felt as if a light had illuminated their path after being victims of genocide. CBS News highlights this sentiment stating, “For thousands of Palestinians in Gaza: ‘The joy of return.'”

The brief dispute between Israel and Hamas made Palestinians worried. Mohammed Adad expressed, “I’ve been waiting for three days to go to my parents. We are tired, I want to go to Gaza (City), we’re not coming back here.”

Yet, the joy Palestinians faced as they returned to their home was short-lived. On Jan. 20, the Israel occupation executed 15-year-old Zakaria Hameed Yahya. Therefore, causing Israel to infringe and violate the ceasefire agreement finalized days prior.

In addition, Israel bombed a house in Rafah’s Tal Al-Sultan on Jan. 23, causing the death of a child and a teenager. These inhumane situations only continue as Palestinians have nowhere else to hide during this violation of the ceasefire; especially when President Trump has a plan to clean out the Gaza Strip.

Trump expressed that he had held a conversation with Jordan’s King Abdullah II about the possibility of transporting one million Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries. Bernie Sanders has shared his thoughts on Donald Trump’s proposal. Sander states, “Trump’s plan to transfer millions of Palestinians to neighboring countries is ethnic cleansing and a war crime.”

Trump has claimed Palestinians could “maybe live in peace” if Egypt accepted his proposal to rehome them. He mentioned resettling 1.5 million Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan. This number highlights the deaths of about 600,000 Palestinians in the 15 months of Israel’s genocide since October 2023. Around 2.1 million Palestinians lived in Gaza during 2023.

Trump’s remarks on Palestine are not vanishing. During a signing ceremony for the Laken Riley Act, he said, “identified and stopped $50 million being sent to Gaza to buy condoms for Hamas.” According to the Associated Press, this claim holds no evidence to support it, ultimately showcasing Trump’s willingness to share misinformation. In the 2024 presidential debate Trump stated, “In Springfield, they are eating the dogs. The people that came in, they are eating the cats. They’re eating—they are eating the pets of the people that live there.”

Trump’s stance on the genocide of Palestinians showcases his indifference to the situation. There has yet to be a reliable plan on his part that doesn’t exile Palestinians from their country, or allow Israel to continue to assassinate Palestinians trying to build their lives.

Israel’s violation of the ceasefire does not seem to find a halt, on Jan. 28, an Israeli soldier shot a Palestinian child in the back, according to the Defense for Children International. The 10-year-old is now in critical condition.

As of January 1st, Arab nations have rejected President Trump’s plan to relocate Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan. These powerful nations include: Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the Palestinian Authority, and the Arab League.

Palestinians continue to be the subject of violence at the hands of Israel. The ceasefire did not guarantee them the peace that was promised. Thus, it’s important to continue to speak for Palestine and push for the end of this genocide.