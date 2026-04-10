Top 6 Outdoor Study Spots on Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On a campus with such a large student population, it can be difficult to find a spot to peacefully study. Most students flock to the Student Union, the library, or their classroom buildings. However, there are many other beautiful and peaceful study spots outdoors all across campus.

Recreational Fields

The recreational fields might not be the first place that comes to mind when brainstorming study spots, but they’re a personal favorite of mine. The park behind the Hercules dorms hosts a variety of activities, from the outdoor adventure program to an extensive disc golf course. Tucked beside the course, overlooking the pond, are several shaded picnic tables. The view and natural cover on a sunny day create a peaceful retreat where you can get work done without interruptions.

Health Sciences

A hidden gem on campus sits between the health science buildings behind the Starbucks in Memory Mall. This study spot sits secluded and calm, making you feel like you’re tucked away from all of the chaos. The entire area is covered by strategically placed trees surrounding the tables, perfect for a hot day. The spot is paved and features a rock palette with a sculpture on top, creating a pleasing and secluded study spot.

Memory Mall

The raised platforms at Memory Mall are well known for being covered in hammocks and students studying on the ground. The palm trees on the platform create a lovely shade without entirely blocking the sun, allowing students to feel warm and bask in the sun while they study. Memory Mall is also a very social spot, so if you are an incoming freshman and you want to meet new people, this is a good place to finish up your studies. View this post on Instagram @ucfhousing on Instagram

Student Union Patio

The Student Union can get really crowded thanks to its many floors, food places, and resources for students. For this reason, I avoid studying there because it can be loud and busy, making it hard to focus. The outdoor area, however, is a favorite study spot of mine. The back deck of the Student Union has multiple tables, some with umbrellas for shade, overlooking the wooded swamp area that leads to Memory Mall. This is a common study spot but does not tend to be as crowded as the indoor area of the Student Union, making it much more productive for studying.

The Arboretum

The Arboretum on campus, behind the Libra dorms, spans across a large part of campus as protected land full of trails that often holds events. This study spot is a great way to be around nature and disconnect from the chaos of the bustling campus and the stress of class. This area is always quiet and soothing for those who wish to just be alone and study for a while.

The Reflecting Pond