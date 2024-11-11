Orlando Breast Cancer 5K in October Brings Community Together

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A sea of thousands of people gathered at the start line for the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K Walk in downtown Orlando on Oct. 26. In that large crowd was my family and I in support of my aunt, who is celebrating 30 years cancer-free.

Over the past three decades, the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer (MSABC) campaign has united communities, companies, and individuals and grown into the nation’s largest and most impactful breast cancer movement, according to the American Cancer Society.

The day started bright and early, with alarm clocks going off at 5:30 a.m. The walk was held at Lake Eola, and we wanted to be there no later than 7:30 a.m. because of the activities taking place before the walk started. Making Strides always provides tents with their merchandise, as do other organizations that come out to help.

With so many people there to support, it can feel overwhelming, but there was always a friendly face around. People were seen hugging, laughing, and celebrating one another. Stickers were given out so people could write down the name of someone to honor while the walk went on.

When the walk started, people were seen walking hand in hand with smiles on their faces. The crowd of pink blended in together as we marched down the back roads of downtown Orlando. The streets were blocked off to allow the walk to occur, with people watching from their homes. It was so encouraging to see a stranger cheer on the crowd; it made the moment heartwarming.

Family and friends surrounded my aunt during the walk, and we ran into a family friend along the way. So many people showed up in support of her journey. It was not easy for her since she was so young when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Her fight took her through some tough times, at times she thought her life was at stake. We cheered her on as we passed the finish line of the walk, and she raised her hands in the air to celebrate. Celebrating 30 years of cancer-free is an achievement that not many can celebrate.

Apart from skin cancers, breast cancer is the most common cancer type in women, according to the American Cancer Society. Approximately 313,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and an additional 56,500 cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) will be diagnosed in women.

I’m incredibly thankful to have my aunt in my life, to hear her stories, and to pass them on. She is such a strong woman and has all the capabilities to succeed in this life. Her story has inspired so many of our family members and friends. It has always inspired me to do more when I have the time. She extends her help beyond any reach, something I know she will always be remembered for.