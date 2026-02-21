How the Jacksonville Jaguars Became One of the NFL’s Biggest Surprises

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Entering the 2025 season with new talent, a hidden gem coach, and new tribulations, the Jacksonville Jaguars have proven they’re becoming real competition in the NFL. In my last article, I raised the question of whether the team would make a comeback and contend for the American Football Conference (AFC) title, and I was right. Luckily enough, I attended the game where the Jaguars officially became the AFC South division champions. Growing up in Jacksonville, I’ve seen firsthand how many loyal fans show up for every game, and it was beautiful to see the passion and discipline this team showcased in their 2025 NFL season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars made history and had a strong comeback season, but how did they do it?

Stronger Defense

The Jaguars finished their NFL season with a record of 13-4, a major turnaround from the previous 2024 season. One of the most impactful measures was made by the Jaguars’ defense, specifically from key players Jarrian Jones, Josh Hines-Allen, and Antonio Johnson.

High-level defensive end Josh Hines-Allen has been with the Jaguars for five seasons. In the 2025 NFL season, his record summary includes eight sacks among his 49 tackles, which he accomplished through playing 17 games. Additionally, Hines-Allen broke the franchise sack record against the Los Angeles Chargers. His ability to make an impact on both passing and running makes him a cornerstone for Jacksonville’s defense.

Earlier in the season, wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter suffered a knee injury, which prevented him from playing for the rest of the season, leaving cornerback Jarrian Jones to step up for the team. Jones completed 96 tackles, five interceptions, and 12 passes defensed. His strategy protects and strengthens the Jaguars and has had an impact on the unit as a whole.

Safety Antonio Johnson played a vital role during the game against the Tennessee Titans. Watching this interception live by Johnson was amazing to see and is a crucial example of how much drive the Jaguars have shown this season. This touchdown marked one of the best plays for the defense of Jacksonville.

Stronger Terrain

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s turnaround led the Jaguars to a winning season. Lawrence’s improvement is seen in his 2025 record of 38 touchdowns, of which 29 were passing and nine rushing. The Super Bowl MVP award honors the best player in the NFL championship game, and Lawrence was among the top five finalists. Jaguars fans saw Lawrence’s growth throughout this season, and this recognition highlights just how much he has grown as a quarterback.

Cam little lets it fly

On Nov. 2, 2025, placekicker Cam Little made history and broke the NFL record for the longest field goal of 68 yards. During the preseason, Little accomplished kicking a 70-yard field goal, but it was considered to be an unofficial record. Little shared his strategy when it comes to kicking, stating, “I’m a guy that’s going to go out there and just tee off on the football. Let it fly.” Throughout the 2025 season, Little has shown immense talent, growth, and discipline, and there is no doubt that Little will continue to contribute to the success of Jacksonville.

Hidden Gem Head Coach

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen is just what the team needed this past season. Throughout the 2025 season, Coen has shown accountability, improving efficiency, and most importantly, motivating his players to be better. Coen’s viral postgame locker room videos show his love and dedication to the team after years of the Jaguars not being respected as an NFL team. One example of shade comes from the Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton calling the Jaguars a “smaller market” team.

Coen is set to return to coaching for the 2026 season, as he has proven to be an effective coach and placed his team in a position to succeed. Despite missing the Super Bowl, the team has certainly surprised Jacksonville and the NFL.

The next NFL season is set to start in Sept. 2026, giving the team plenty of time to prepare, strategize, and keep moving forward. Just like every other Jaguars fan, I’m excited to see where the team will head next season with Coen as head coach again and the accomplishments they will conquer.