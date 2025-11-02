Will the Jacksonville Jaguars Rise Up?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After a disheartening 2024 NFL season that left fans discouraged, the Jacksonville Jaguars entered 2025 with a new head coach, rising talent, and one burning question: Can they make a comeback and contend for the AFC South title? With a current 4-3 record and standout performances from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, rookie Travis Hunter (playing both wide receiver and cornerback), linebacker Devin Lloyd, and kicker Cam Little, the Jaguars are showing signs of redemption. Still, the question remains, will it be enough to win the division or secure a wild-card spot?

new terrain

On Jan. 24, Liam Coen arrived on Duval terrain, becoming the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Before coaching the Jaguars, Coen was an offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Following his success in Tampa, Shad Khan, owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, expressed his confidence in Coen, stating, “this wasn’t a moment of regret for the Jacksonville Jaguars. This was a moment of progress, optimism, and confidence that we will achieve the ultimate goal as long as we have the right man,” and “that man was Liam Coen.”

Coen has shown promise and empathy in his coaching. Throughout the hardships and challenges, Coen recognizes their wins, losses, and when to take accountability as the head coach. For example, after the recent loss to the Los Angeles Rams, it was clear that the team needs to work on its offense to build progress during the game, leading to wins and strong finishes. Coen shared during a press conference that despite being familiar with the team and seeing their potential, “The reality is […] we need to coach the details and we need to rep the details and put them into action on a more consistent basis.”

the domain

There is no doubt the Jaguars have talented players, but can they perform when the time comes, and can that talent bring the wins they need? In the recent game against the Los Angeles Rams, the team was burdened with penalties, which affected their performance on the field. While these penalties have posed challenges, hope still lies in their standout talent. Four key players have consistently demonstrated the skill, leadership, and drive that can lead the team to success.

Entering his fourth year, linebacker Devin Lloyd has shown consistent progress since being in the NFL. In September, Lloyd was honored with the AFC Defensive Player of the Month due to his three-game run that is considered “the highest level of performance in his career,” reported Sports Illustrated. According to them, “Lloyd is the only player in the NFL with four takeaways this season.” The Jaguars have a great advantage when fans see improvement and progression since the season started, and Lloyd is proof of that.

Rookie Travis Hunter is establishing himself as a rising star in the NFL. According to Black & Teal, Hunter “Hauled in eight catches for 108 yards and scored his first receiving touchdown as a pro,” after joining the Jaguars. During week five against the Kansas City Chiefs, Hunter made an “unreal catch” going up against two defenders, leading to a 44-yard gain. With Hunter’s rising talent and the Jaguars’ cultivation of his skills as both a wide receiver and a defensive back, he is sure to be a top-notch player in the NFL.

Trevor Lawrence is entering his fifth season leading the Jaguars as their franchise quarterback. Sports articles have expressed uncertainty about Lawrence and his capabilities in leading the Jaguars to success. On the contrary, Lawrence has been playing great. One factor that affects his plays is the receivers dropping the ball. Jaguars receivers are leading the NFL in drops. Enhancing these plays could lead to more productive, effective, and impactful results in the game.

However, one example of Lawrence’s incredible drive was the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Just seconds away from the endgame, Lawrence falls twice but still manages to get back up and score a touchdown. Fans all over social media were sharing their reactions and happiness. This moment highlights how Lawrence has embraced his challenges, showcasing the collective growth and resilience of the Jaguars team.

Cam Little is the youngest kicker to be drafted in NFL history. Entering his second year, Little has accomplished kicking a 70-yard field goal. However, since it happened in the preseason, it’s considered an unofficial record. According to ESPN, Little commented on his unofficial record and said, “It does suck,” but “that means I am just going to go out there and make it again.” In recent games, Little has missed the mark on scoring points, leading sports commentators to doubt Little’s potential and talent this season. Coach Coen disagrees, stating he is still confident in Little. Despite these drawbacks, Little has shown the immense discipline, talent, and drive needed to succeed.

As of Oct. 20, the Jaguars have entered their bye week, and their schedule will abate, as they hope to find answers to the mistakes they made in the last two games. While the team has certainly exceeded expectations in the first seven weeks of the season, there is still a lot of football to be played. Let’s hope the Jaguars can recover, regain their winning momentum, and finish the season strong with a victory in the AFC South.