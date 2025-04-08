My Nail Journey: From First Set to Best Yet

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nails have always been a form of self-expression for me, and my nail journey began a new chapter in 2023 when I found the perfect nail tech. After years of living in South Florida and visiting various salons, I was ready for a change. A friend of mine recommended my current nail tech, and from that moment on, I knew I had found someone who truly understood my style. Since then, every set has reflected my evolving personality, tastes, and love for self-care.

With each new set, I’ve embraced different colors, designs, and trends that have become part of my story. This isn’t just about nails — it’s a personal transformation, from simple elegance to bold artistic expressions. After 20 sets with my talented nail tech, I’ve narrowed it down to my top five favorite looks that truly defined my journey so far. These sets reflect my evolving style and the confidence I’ve gained along the way. Let’s dive in!

The First Impression My first set with my nail tech was simple yet stunning — short coffin nails painted in dark blue accented with two delicate hearts. This set felt elegant, understated, and versatile for the commencement ceremony at Miami Dade College in April 2023. It was my introduction to custom nails, setting the foundation for my journey. View this post on Instagram A post shared by meg (@megann.nailss) I’d rate this a nine out of 10. The deep blue shade stood out, giving it a sophisticated, polished look and a touch of sweetness with the hearts. This set made me realize how much I could do with nails without going overboard. It was the perfect mix of classy and cute, making it a great first step into the world of personalized nails. Fun and Playful: Pops of Color and Whimsy After starting with a deep, elegant tone, I wanted to try something playful and colorful. This medium-length coffin set featured a mix of vibrant hues, making it a fun and bold statement. Each nail was a different color, like yellow, pink, and blue; it was a total vibe. View this post on Instagram A post shared by meg (@megann.nailss) Similarly, I rate this one a nine out of 10. This one was so fun as it pushed me out of my comfort zone and encouraged me to embrace cheerful colors. It was fun, bright, and perfect for adding a little joy to my day. Every time I looked at them, I felt happier. It was a refreshing change and made me realize how fun experimenting with nails could be! The Artistic Phase: Intricate Designs and Unique Patterns This set was all about elegance with a romantic touch. I opted for long coffin nails with a classic French tip, but what really made them special was the swirly pink heart design, which added a soft, feminine feel. It was a super romantic and chic design, making me feel ready for any occasion. View this post on Instagram A post shared by meg (@megann.nailss) I rate this one a 10 out of 10 for sure. This was my first time incorporating French tips and intricate swirls, and it instantly became one of my favorites. The French tips gave the set a classic feel, while the pink hearts made it feel girly and playful. The balance between simplicity and detail made this set feel extra special. Bold and Vibrant: Stepping Out of My Comfort Zone This set was my first time trying stiletto nails, and I went all in with a bold red theme. The long, sharp stiletto shape added an edgy touch, while the red hearts gave it a romantic and powerful feel. View this post on Instagram A post shared by meg (@megann.nailss) I would also rate this one a 10 out of 10. I felt confident and daring in this set, as it was the perfect mix of sexy and statement-making. The red nails gave me major confidence. They were bold and a little daring, and I felt like a total boss wearing them. The heart details made it feel a bit softer, but the shape definitely gave me a fierce vibe. The Bold Statement: All-In With an Edgy Design If I had to pick one set that defines my style, it would be this one. These stiletto nails had French tips, but the twist was the swirly lines all over the tips. It was the perfect mix of elegant, artistic, and edgy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by meg (@megann.nailss) This one was a definite 100 out of 10. Everything about this set was perfection — from the sleek stiletto shape to the delicate swirl designs. It was both minimal and intricate, making it the ultimate statement set in my nail journey. I loved how these nails were both simple and creative. The French tips gave it that classic look, but the swirly lines made it feel more artsy. It was a design that felt like me and was definitely my go-to set. I loved how unique they were!

Looking back on my nail journey, it’s amazing to see how much my style has evolved. From soft and elegant to bold and edgy, each set has reflected a different phase of my self-expression. Finding a nail tech who truly understands my vision has made all the difference, allowing me to experiment with new designs and push my creativity. Whether it’s a subtle French tip or a dramatic stiletto set, my nails continue to be a canvas for my evolving style.

This list features a variety of creative nail ideas, from classic styles to trendy, eye-catching looks perfect for your next appointment. I can’t wait to see what my next set will bring! What started as a fun way to enhance my style has become a true form of self-expression.