This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

I used to never like getting my nails done. I thought it was a waste of time and I always peeled the nail polish off. However, this past year I have been getting acrylic or gel x nails and I love the way they look. They can be pricey, but I find my nails lasting 3-4 weeks. Having your nails done adds an extra spark to your outfit and can also make you feel good! I always struggle with deciding what nails to get when I go to get my nails done. Below are some ideas that I have done or seen online to inspire you for your next nail day!

1. A classic French tip. I think you can never go wrong with a classic French tip. It matches everything and looks very clean.

2. White with chrome powder. I’ve gotten white with chrome a few times and I’ve loved it every time. It is very classy and simple.

3. You can never go wrong with a hot pink. I personally think a square or coffin shape looks best with hot pink.

4. Any color with stars. I think cute little star shapes are a perfect addition to spice up your nails.

5. Any color with hearts. Hearts are perfect for Valentine’s Day or just for any occasion. They are simple and pretty.