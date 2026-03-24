My Go-to Off-Campus Study Spots as a UCF Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With UCF’s spring midterm season coming in hot and finals following not much later, I figured it’s my civic duty to share my favorite study spots that aren’t on campus. Don’t get me wrong, I love the Memory Mall Starbucks as much as the next girl, but something about studying off campus makes me feel motivated in a way I can’t even begin to explain.

Luminescent As an art major, I love making pretty things in pretty places, and this newer gem is as stunning as it sounds. With Indian inspirations in both its design and flavors, it’s a one-of-a-kind study spot in the UCF area. My go-to order is a cardamom and rose iced latte. Just be mindful that by 5 p.m., it turns into a bar. But for afternoon studying? Top-notch and worth the price. However, be advised that if you want food while you work, this may not be your best option, as their menu is extremely limited. Original photo by Taylor Copeland Stardust Video & Coffee Located in Winter Park, I’d say it’s well worth the drive. This was my OG place to lock in and get work done my freshman year, and I still find myself there more than I should admit. It’s quirky, a little grungy, and the coffee is delicious. I highly recommend you try one of their white chocolate raspberry lattes, and perhaps pair it with their tater tots. Or don’t, that might actually be a terrible combo. I also absolutely advise you to bring headphones. Sometimes it’s a little too quiet. View this post on Instagram @searchcentralfl on Instagram. Barnie’s Also in Winter Park, this has become my new spot. With this gorgeous spring weather, it’s my go-to when I want to actually get some vitamin D and see the sun. My drink of choice is a Turkish iced latte or an iced Santa’s White Christmas. I love Barnie’s because I can sit outside, feel the warmth of the sun, pet all the dogs, and maybe even order the occasional wildly expensive salmon bagel. And when I’m done? I’m free to wander the streets of downtown Central Park. Although I usually end up at Pottery Barn. Original photo by Taylor Copeland Disney As a UCF student, you know this has to go on the list. Even though my pass expired, the idea of studying surrounded by Disney joy is unbeatable. When I did have a pass, I tended to study at Hollywood Studios. Routine-wise, I’d usually study first, and then explore after. Who wouldn’t be happy cranking out assignments before hopping on Tower of Terror? @adambryan_ A chill evening at Disney’s Hollywood Studios #disneyparks #hollywoodstudios #sonyfx3 ♬ original sound – Adam Bryan | Orlando Creator @adambryan on TikTok.

So, if one more hour at the John C. Hitt library might be too close to making you feel like a shell of yourself, and the student union is somehow both too loud and too quiet at the same time, consider this your sign to branch out and get off campus! A change of scenery can make the biggest difference. At the very least, you can trick yourself into thinking your assignments are a little more exciting with a wonderful, albeit overpriced, latte in hand. And frankly, at this point in the semester, that’s a win.