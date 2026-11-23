This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t know what’s worse: going through a breakup or losing friends. What I do know is that they both hurt, and I had them back-to-back. To write this, I reread the last messages we sent each other. They were over text, because things escalated too quickly to pick up the phone. Reading them took me right back to all that hurt and sadness I haven’t been able to shake since it happened.

I will admit I screwed up; I made a lot of mistakes. When I started dating my ex, some of my closest friends made comments. I figured that once they got to know him, things would change. Instead, a month went by, we grew close fast (#lovebombing), and my friends drifted further away. I eventually heard from my best friend that everyone was feeling off about us. Looking back, I know my friends had also talked to me about it, gently, a couple of months earlier. But it never felt like a real conversation to me, and I had hope things would get better.

So I reached out to the friends who were upset and told them my feelings were hurt. I asked what was going on and why no one had come to me directly. They told me they were hurt too. They explained that his likes and reposts on social media were upsetting, specifically surrounding politics. They said that my choosing to stay with him made them question where I stood. I thought if I just explained and they met him things would be different.

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That’s where it fell apart. I was told ahead of time what I would and wouldn’t be allowed to say: that I could talk, but not defend him or say they shouldn’t be upset. Then I was told I was playing the victim and that my “ignorance” was abhorrent. I had asked for a conversation, and it felt like I was being sentenced instead. I typed that I only saw two options: choosing him or choosing them. One of them told me she wasn’t going to make me choose, but by then it felt like the choice had already been made for me.

It exploded, and I was confused. How could people who had been my friends for so long question my morals? They wanted me to choose, and I lost it. I have never felt so hurt by something. I said things I regret, things I said out of anger that I can’t take back, and I am sorry for that.

A week after I lost my friends, the boyfriend in question and I broke up. It felt like the stupidest thing, losing my friends for a boy who would leave me in the meantime. Now that I can look back, I see things they saw. I just wish that instead of what felt like an ultimatum, there had been more concern about me. It felt like their concern was more about what my relationship said about them than about my well-being. And I can admit now that the short-lived relationship was one of the most toxic things I’ve experienced in my life. I feel dumb now for many things that happened. For the way I let him treat me. For the way I didn’t stand up for myself. But I thought I knew him.

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So, did I do what was right? I still don’t think I was wrong to stand by someone I loved, or to want to understand before I judged. I also don’t think my friends were wrong to be upset. They were hurt, and so was I, and we each walked into that conversation ready to defend ourselves instead of hearing each other. I’ve always been the person who stands by the people I love, and I hoped they would stand by me, too.

I miss them. I’m still hurt. What I know is that I want to be someone who can disagree with the people I love without shutting the door, and I wish we’d all been able to do that.