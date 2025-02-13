The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Just as the nation was beginning to rebuild following the aftermath of the damaging policies enacted during Trump’s first term, conversation surrounding women’s health, reproductive rights, and bodily autonomy is now being threatened by men who think they have the right to “control” us. With President Donald Trump back in office, his return has already begun to reignite debate about women’s healthcare, reproductive freedoms, and what lies ahead for the rights of women across the nation.

Trump’s Impact on Roe v. Wade and Ongoing State-Level Battles

One of the most significant changes brought by Trump during his first presidency was the appointment of conservative judges to the Supreme Court, which led to the 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade, a case that protected women’s abortion rights in all states. With Roe v. Wade gone, abortion rights are now in the hands of individual states, and since Trump has been re-elected, many state legislatures are working to tighten their abortion laws even further. Yet the glaring question remains, “Why do the states get to decide what we women do with our bodies?”

In the state of Florida, abortion access was already severely restricted, and Trump’s return to office has only motivated Florida lawmakers to push even further for additional restrictions or even total bans on reproductive healthcare. Some of Trump’s first actions since taking office in January have included offering his support for legislatures in states that are aiming to limit abortion access further, along with states that have previously been more protective of reproductive rights. Trump’s vocal backing of a federal abortion ban has reignited fears in women of a nationwide restriction, further dividing the country on the issue of women’s rights regarding their bodies.

Trump’s Impact on Healthcare and Reproductive Rights

Since Trump has rejoined office, he has already begun pushing for measures that further eliminate access to vital healthcare for women. One of his top priorities is to abolish funding for women’s health clinics, specifically targeting institutions such as Planned Parenthood, a vital resource that women rely on for essential services such as birth control, STD testing, and abortion services. These clinics have been a lifeline for millions of women across the nation, and the loss of these services could have devastating effects on comprehensive reproductive healthcare.

Another key policy rollback that the Trump administration is pursuing is further restrictions on access to contraception. The Trump administration has begun issuing new rules allowing employers to deny employees birth control coverage under the guise of “religious freedom.” This echoes policies that were implemented during his first term and represents Trump’s continuing trend of wanting to remove protections for women’s health and reproductive care under the Affordable Care Act. As many women continue to struggle to access affordable contraception, this policy rollback is a direct attack on women’s autonomy and economic security.

the unjust Impact of Policies on women of color

Historically, Black and Indigenous women, as well as other women of color, have faced significantly worse healthcare outcomes due to the systematic inequality in the healthcare system. Trump’s rollback of protections under the Affordable Care Act goes together with his aggressive stance on reducing funding to clinics and restraining reproductive rights, which threatens to leave BIPOC women even further behind.

The threat of Trump’s further policies that unfairly affect these communities continues to terrorize all women. In states where abortion access is already heavily restricted, BIPOC women often face the greatest barriers. Statistically, these women are more likely to lack the financial resources to travel long distances to states with lighter abortion restrictions or navigate the complex healthcare systems in their states. BIPOC women deserve the same reproductive and healthcare rights as white women, no matter how limited they may become.

Healthcare and Reproductive Rights in the Political Landscape

Our new and current political climate is proving to be just as volatile as it was during Trump’s first term. Women’s reproductive rights have once again become a central focus in Trump’s administration’s agenda, and they are working to pass national laws restricting abortion access and are actively pursuing efforts to defund reproductive health clinics. These actions prove that women’s fight for reproductive rights is far from over and will be a tough one.

Even with these rising challenges, a growing movement exists to protect and expand women’s access to healthcare. Reproductive rights activists, state leaders, and organizations like Planned Parenthood are fighting back to safeguard women’s rights and health in the face of Trump’s threats. In these next four years, the ongoing legal battles over abortion rights and healthcare access will be critical in determining the future of reproductive freedoms in America.

Looking Ahead at The Next Four Years

There is still hope despite the Trump administration’s actions that are sparking fears for the future of women’s rights. As the fight continues, women across the nation must continue standing up for themselves and each other and demand that our bodies remain our choice. The political battle is far from over, and it is proving to be a long and challenging one, but there is still potential for change.

These next four years will determine whether access to abortion, contraception, and comprehensive healthcare will remain a fundamental right or become a political battlefield where women’s freedoms are slowly stripped away. For now, women must continue to fight for and with each other to keep control of our bodies because, under the Trump administration, our choices are anything but secure.