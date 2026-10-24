Menstruation 101: Best Brands for a Safer Period

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For about 13 weeks every year, we women go through a kind of stress and pain that makes us want to scream, lie in bed all day, and hide from the world. Periods are rough and always inconvenient. Our bodies force us to bleed for five to seven days every month, and it’s something we just have to deal with.

When you’re already having the worst week ever, picking a brand of period products is usually the last thing on your mind. Most of us grab whatever is cheapest without knowing the ingredients. We kind of just think, “Hey, it’s a period brand; it has to be safe.” Sadly, this is not the case for every brand.

In a 2023 report at George Mason University, researchers found menstrual products containing a variety of endocrine-disrupting chemicals, including phthalates, volatile organic compounds, parabens, environmental phenols, fragrance chemicals, dioxins, and dioxin-like compounds.

In a 2024 UC Berkeley study, researchers tested 30 tampons from 14 different brands for 16 metals, including lead and arsenic. They found metals in every type of tampon, whether organic or non-organic, store-brand or name-brand, and sold in the U.S. or Europe. While metal levels varied, no type was consistently safer than another. Non-organic tampons had higher lead levels, while organic tampons had higher arsenic levels.

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Prolonged exposure to these chemicals and metals has been linked to potential irregular periods, worsened cramps, reproductive health issues, and even cancer. As the Berkeley study shows, some metals can’t be avoided no matter the product or brand. So, the less toxic, the better. Here are some safe period brands to look for during your next shopping trip.

Natracare Natracare is a menstrual and feminine-care brand founded in 1989 by Susie Hewson. Their products include tampons, menstrual pads, wipes, postpartum pads, and incontinence liners. All products are made from 100% certified organic cotton and are 95%-100% biodegradable. The brand prides itself on being free of all fragrances, chlorine, and plastics. Natracare has received many awards and certifications for its products. You can purchase them in stores like Sprouts and Whole Foods, as well as online on their website and on Amazon. Cora Cora is a sustainable period-care and wellness brand founded by Molly Hayward. The brand’s mission is to end period poverty. Cora offers pads, tampons, and reusables. They use 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton topsheets, with no chlorine, fragrances, or dyes. Cora also has a council of women’s health experts that helps it create better, safer products. You can buy them at major retailers like Target, CVS, and Walgreens. Saalt Saalt is a certified B Corp period-hygiene company founded by Cherie Hoeger. Their mission is to end period poverty and start menstrual health education across the country. Saalt offers an array of period underwear and reusables. Their underwear is PFAS-free with a patented leakproof gusset. Their cups and discs are 100% medical-grade, FDA-compliant silicone. They also sell a cup/disc wash and steamer to help keep your product sanitized. Saalt’s website carries all their products, and some are also available at Target and Walmart. LOLA LOLA is a women’s personal care company founded by Jordana Kier and Alexandra Friedman. For period products, they offer 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton tampons, pads, underwear, and cups. For sexual wellness, they offer mini vibrators, lubricant, cleansing wipes, and condoms with natural ingredients. LOLA took matters into their own hands and conducted additional third-party testing through SGS, a globally recognized testing, inspection, and certification company. According to the brand, testing found no detectable levels of lead, arsenic, or other tested metals in any of their products. LOLA is available at major retailers and through its online shop.

Periods are never fun, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t care about the products we use. They’re also not cheap. Some healthier brands can be expensive for college students, especially with the cost of tuition, textbooks, groceries, and other daily expenses. While reusable products may seem pricey at first, they can save money over time since you don’t have to buy disposables every month. Since 2020, the CARES Act has allowed menstrual products to be bought with FSA/HSA benefits, which can help students save by using pre-tax dollars.

Switching from toxic brands to certified safer ones could make a real difference in your period and your life. No period product is completely risk-free, but paying attention to ingredients, certifications, and testing can help you make better choices for your body. Whether you use tampons, pads, or reusables, you deserve products that help you feel comfortable and confident. Next time you shop for period products, try to look past the price. Your body deserves that extra care, especially during your period.