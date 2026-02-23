Is It the Year of Book Adaptations?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

2026 is set to be a huge year for cinema, and book adaptations have their names written all over it. If you consider yourself a book lover who reads the book in preparation for the movie, or a film lover who reads the book afterward to spot the differences and fill in the blanks, then this article is for you. Here are five book adaptations to look out for this year, saving the best for last.

. Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë

If gothic romanticism is your forte, then look no further because this book and film are right up your alley. Published in 1847, but loved by all generations, the novel tells a tragic story that leads to love and back to tragedy again. The story is beautiful and open to interpretation, and it will be exciting to see how stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi bring these characters to life. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, this film was released Feb. 13. LuckyChap Entertainment and MRC.

. The Odyssey by Homer

Staying on the trend of classics, next we have The Odyssey, with the earliest prints dating back to the late 1400s. If Greek mythology is your thing, then you’ve found it in the Odyssey. This tale follows a Greek war hero on his 10-year journey back home as he faces storms, monsters, and gods. This film will be directed by Christopher Nolan and feature an impressive cast that includes major actors such as Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and more. Save the date for July 17 when this voyage begins. Universal Pictures, Syncopy Inc.

. Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert

Sci-Fi fans unite! This one is for you. Dune Messiah is the second book of six in Herbert’s Dune series and follows Paul Atreides’ rise and the consequences that follow. Dune: Part Three focuses mainly on this book’s storyline, and we will see new stars added to the cast, like Anya Taylor-Joy, who will have a major role in this film. The third Dune film from Denis Villeneuve is out Dec. 18. Legendary Pictures

. An Offer from a Gentleman by Julia Quinn

A romance novel described as a “classic Cinderella story,” and from what I’ve seen, this description rings true. This book is the inspiration for the fourth and newest season of Bridgerton, where we follow the second-born Bridgerton son, Benedict, through his messy love story. Buckle in because after that cliffhanger from the first part, you know we’re in for a beautiful and dramatic final four episodes. Coming in two parts, we will finish this journey soon. See you on Feb. 26! Shondaland, CVD Productions, Netflix

. Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins