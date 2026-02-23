Is It the Year of Book Adaptations?

2026 is set to be a huge year for cinema, and book adaptations have their names written all over it. If you consider yourself a book lover who reads the book in preparation for the movie, or a film lover who reads the book afterward to spot the differences and fill in the blanks, then this article is for you. Here are five book adaptations to look out for this year, saving the best for last.
- . Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë
-
If gothic romanticism is your forte, then look no further because this book and film are right up your alley. Published in 1847, but loved by all generations, the novel tells a tragic story that leads to love and back to tragedy again. The story is beautiful and open to interpretation, and it will be exciting to see how stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi bring these characters to life.
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, this film was released Feb. 13.
- . The Odyssey by Homer
-
Staying on the trend of classics, next we have The Odyssey, with the earliest prints dating back to the late 1400s. If Greek mythology is your thing, then you’ve found it in the Odyssey. This tale follows a Greek war hero on his 10-year journey back home as he faces storms, monsters, and gods. This film will be directed by Christopher Nolan and feature an impressive cast that includes major actors such as Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and more.
Save the date for July 17 when this voyage begins.
- . Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert
-
Sci-Fi fans unite! This one is for you. Dune Messiah is the second book of six in Herbert’s Dune series and follows Paul Atreides’ rise and the consequences that follow. Dune: Part Three focuses mainly on this book’s storyline, and we will see new stars added to the cast, like Anya Taylor-Joy, who will have a major role in this film.
The third Dune film from Denis Villeneuve is out Dec. 18.
- . An Offer from a Gentleman by Julia Quinn
-
A romance novel described as a “classic Cinderella story,” and from what I’ve seen, this description rings true. This book is the inspiration for the fourth and newest season of Bridgerton, where we follow the second-born Bridgerton son, Benedict, through his messy love story. Buckle in because after that cliffhanger from the first part, you know we’re in for a beautiful and dramatic final four episodes.
Coming in two parts, we will finish this journey soon. See you on Feb. 26!
- . Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins
-
The second prequel to The Hunger Games, and a personal favorite of mine, this book takes place during the 25th annual Hunger Games from the character Haymitch’s perspective. After the success of the last prequel, fans are on the edge of their seats and excited for this movie. If it’s anything like the book, it will be a hit!
Coming just before Thanksgiving, Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters on Nov. 20.
All of these book adaptations have big shoes to fill, and audiences everywhere are waiting with bated breath to see them come to life. Meet me in the bookstore to get a head start on all that’s in store in 2026.