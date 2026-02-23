Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Photo by Eli Francis from Unsplash
Is It the Year of Book Adaptations?

Amaya Harris Student Contributor, University of Central Florida
2026 is set to be a huge year for cinema, and book adaptations have their names written all over it. If you consider yourself a book lover who reads the book in preparation for the movie, or a film lover who reads the book afterward to spot the differences and fill in the blanks, then this article is for you. Here are five book adaptations to look out for this year, saving the best for last.

. Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë

If gothic romanticism is your forte, then look no further because this book and film are right up your alley. Published in 1847, but loved by all generations, the novel tells a tragic story that leads to love and back to tragedy again. The story is beautiful and open to interpretation, and it will be exciting to see how stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi bring these characters to life.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, this film was released Feb. 13.

wuthering heights movie poster
LuckyChap Entertainment and MRC.
. The Odyssey by Homer

Staying on the trend of classics, next we have The Odyssey, with the earliest prints dating back to the late 1400s. If Greek mythology is your thing, then you’ve found it in the Odyssey. This tale follows a Greek war hero on his 10-year journey back home as he faces storms, monsters, and gods. This film will be directed by Christopher Nolan and feature an impressive cast that includes major actors such as Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and more. 

Save the date for July 17 when this voyage begins.

The Odyssey movie poster
Universal Pictures, Syncopy Inc.
. Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert

Sci-Fi fans unite! This one is for you. Dune Messiah is the second book of six in Herbert’s Dune series and follows Paul Atreides’ rise and the consequences that follow. Dune: Part Three focuses mainly on this book’s storyline, and we will see new stars added to the cast, like Anya Taylor-Joy, who will have a major role in this film.

The third Dune film from Denis Villeneuve is out Dec. 18.

movie poster for dune part 2
Legendary Pictures
. An Offer from a Gentleman by Julia Quinn 

A romance novel described as a “classic Cinderella story,” and from what I’ve seen, this description rings true. This book is the inspiration for the fourth and newest season of Bridgerton, where we follow the second-born Bridgerton son, Benedict, through his messy love story. Buckle in because after that cliffhanger from the first part, you know we’re in for a beautiful and dramatic final four episodes.

Coming in two parts, we will finish this journey soon. See you on Feb. 26!

movie poster for season 4 of Bridgerton
Shondaland, CVD Productions, Netflix
. Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins

The second prequel to The Hunger Games, and a personal favorite of mine, this book takes place during the 25th annual Hunger Games from the character Haymitch’s perspective. After the success of the last prequel, fans are on the edge of their seats and excited for this movie. If it’s anything like the book, it will be a hit!

Coming just before Thanksgiving, Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters on Nov. 20.

sunrise on the Reaping poster
Lionsgate Films

All of these book adaptations have big shoes to fill, and audiences everywhere are waiting with bated breath to see them come to life. Meet me in the bookstore to get a head start on all that’s in store in 2026.

Amaya Harris

UCF '27

Amaya is a staff writer for the UCF Chapter. She is a print journalism major with a minor in political science. She is very passionate about what she's studying and hopes to have a career as a journalistic writer. She enjoys writing about politics, fashion, and pop culture and her hobbies include reading, movies, finding new hiking spots to take her dog to, and a good cup of coffee. Look out, because when you get her going about a good movie she might never stop talking about it!