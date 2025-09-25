5 Internship Opportunities Every UCF Student Should Know About

Internships are an essential resource and stepping stone for many college students in their future careers. To get a leg up in the professional world, UCF offers many internship resources and programs for students across all majors. However, sometimes internships can be difficult to find if you don’t know where or how to look. Here are some programs that UCF offers to get you started on your internship journey!
- Lockheed Martin College work experience program
The Lockheed Martin College Work Experience Program is a two-semester-long program offered to students from a variety of majors, but it has focused its areas of interest on STEM. Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that works in the design and manufacturing of advanced technology systems. This program expects interns to work 15-25 hours a week, and it is a paid opportunity.
- UCF legislative scholars
The UCF Legislative Scholars Program is a two-month internship that provides a unique insight into the Florida legislative process. Scholars have the opportunity to work for a state legislator or lobbyist while gaining a behind-the-scenes look into how Florida’s laws are made in Tallahassee. Any major has the opportunity to apply, provided applicants are at least a junior in terms of credit hours. This cycle’s application closed Sept. 21, but applications occur every year before the legislative session, so keep an eye out for the next cycle!
- UCF Global Perspectives and International Initiatives
The UCF Global Perspectives and International Initiatives Internships and Fellowships is a program that supports UCF’s international focus and allows interns a chance to learn about globalization. The program has fall, spring, and summer application cycles and accepts both undergraduate and graduate students. Internships are generally unpaid, and fellowships have a stipend. Applicants can also select their areas of interest, such as the Diplomacy program, Terrorism Studies program, Middle Eastern Studies program, Puerto Rico Research Hub, and the Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd Program for Strategic Research and Studies.
- UCF Arboretum and Sustainability Initiatives
The UCF Arboretum has a plethora of internships offered on Handshake regarding sustainability and the environment. These internships typically open in March and are a great way to get your foot in the door for work experience. The Arboretum also promotes external internships with Orange County Government and the City of Orlando to volunteer and engage in topics regarding agriculture. Other internships include IDEAS For Us, a UN-accredited charity organization; The Center for Global Economic and Environmental Opportunity, which relates sustainability to global action; and the Orange Audubon Society, which is dedicated to understanding wildlife.
- Other OPPORTUNITIES
Other programs and resources can be found almost anywhere at UCF if you just know where to look. The Office of Experiential Learning can help connect students with internships and co-op positions. They also hold events to connect you with potential employers. Handshake is an excellent resource for UCF students looking for internships on their own. Students can filter jobs to suit individual needs and find programs that are UCF-affiliated. Furthermore, many colleges or departments offer major-specific internships for students. The Department of History provides internship opportunities in various history/museum-related subjects, allowing history majors/minors to select and apply to relevant programs. The Burnett School of Biomedical Sciences also provides resources and advice to students applying to clinical and surgical internships, and gives a detailed description of everything a student needs.
Internships are more than just resume boosters. They enable you to develop skills, knowledge, and connections in your field, to constantly push you to success. Regardless of what field students may want to be in, UCF has the networks and tools necessary to achieve anything.