IMMERSE: An Art Festival Transforming Downtown Orlando

An interactive art festival is coming to Orlando from Feb. 20-22. Taking over 10 blocks of downtown Orlando, the organizers of the art festival, IMMERSE, promise hundreds of performances, installations, and activations.

The event will be free and accessible to all as the art will be displayed in the streets and plazas of downtown Orlando. From Orange Avenue to Central Avenue, all the way down to Anderson Street, visitors and residents across Central Florida are invited to roam and explore the city while discovering the art of many local creatives.

IMMERSE was planned and organized by the Creative City Project, a nonprofit organization that promotes the arts around Central Florida. Founded in 2012, the nonprofit was Cole Nesmith’s way of fostering opportunities to give his friends and their work greater exposure.

Over the past 11 years, Nesmith and his organization have collaborated with Orlando Ballet, Cirque du Soleil, and even the Downtown Development Board to put on this festival. The Downtown Development Board aims to strengthen the economic and cultural influence of downtown Orlando through various projects, with one strategy being to host and promote artistic events such as IMMERSE.

The Creative City Project is supported by many sponsors, including the City of Orlando and Orange County’s Arts & Cultural Affairs. The presenting sponsor is AdventHealth. This healthcare network frequently partners with sports and entertainment organizations around the Orlando area, including the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Leading up to IMMERSE, the Dr. Phillips Center will be hosting Architects of Air’s Arborialis at the Seneff Arts Plaza. These inflatable structures, full of colorful passageways, are the first immersive element of the festival, allowing guests to explore the domes, which are set to atmospheric music.

For guests who wish to monetarily support the Creative City Project’s cause, IMMERSE has tiered tickets with benefits for those who choose to contribute, ranging from $20 to $180. While the installations are free, the tickets provide patrons with special viewing areas, drink tickets, and a dining experience, depending on the selected experience.

IMMERSE is a weekend-long event, beginning Friday evening and concluding Sunday afternoon, with a daylight fireworks show set against downtown Orlando’s most iconic view, Lake Eola Park fountain. Don’t miss the work of Orlando’s finest creatives and engage with the local arts scene in the heart of the city on Feb. 20-22!