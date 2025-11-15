Where to Explore Orlando’s Culture and Art

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Orlando abounds with artistic and cultural events. Over half of its population is non-white, so ethnic celebrations and parades are a constant in the City Beautiful. The Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is renowned as one of the most beautiful and acoustically perfect performance venues. This space has hosted orchestras, authors, weddings, and many other events in the three years since it opened.

These large-scale events have brought eyes to Orlando; however, countless more exhibits, events, and markets deserve attention and support. The Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs Office funds and promotes arts and culture throughout all of Central Florida. This department works closely with the nonprofit United Arts of Central Florida to publicize events, large and small, so that residents can interact with their community. Here’s a look at some of the various ways you can get involved with Orlando’s arts and culture scene.

exhibitions

While the Arts & Cultural Affairs Office advertises many events and spaces, it also directly presents work at the Orange County Administration Center. Upon arriving at the building, guests can view “Sculpture on the Lawn,” a selection of pieces that change yearly. The lobby also features “Art in the Atrium,” a monthly display of visual art. The final exhibition that is put on by this office is “Art in the Chambers.” This collection is rotated three times a year and is composed of work by local artists or pieces from local museum collections. The exhibition themes and displays are shared through an email newsletter by Vicki Landon, Administrator of the Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs Office, or Dawn R. Knight, Public Art Coordinator.

public art

Many new constructions in Orange County allot a portion of their budget to unique art pieces for their building. For example, Art², which officially opened in October, is a public space on Orange Avenue with food options and murals. These paintings serve to brighten the area and encourage patrons to visit and support the local vendors.

The Arts & Cultural Affairs Office maintains a database of all publicly available art pieces for residents to view. The website continuously rotates pieces through its “Featured Works,” but users can also filter by artist, location, and more.

Culture and entertainment calendar

The Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs Office sponsors an event calendar, which is maintained by United Arts of Central Florida. Orange County provides partial funding to the organizers of events listed in the calendar to encourage even more visual arts, theater, and culture in Orlando. The calendar allows users to search by date, venue, and even accessibility options, ensuring that anyone can find an event that accommodates them.

One of the many events listed is at the Fairview Shores Branch Library. Since November is Native American Heritage Month, the Orange County Library System is hosting a family-friendly celebration of Taíno and Yaqui Nation heritage at this location on Nov. 22.

The University of Central Florida is frequently featured on the calendar, with events from various colleges being listed. For example, Peabody Institute Vocal Studies Chair Elizabeth Futral will present a masterclass with UCF Opera students on Nov. 23. General admission tickets are available for this workshop, with UCF students, faculty, and staff admitted free of charge.

Another upcoming event on our campus is the Fall 2025 BFA Exhibition at the UCF Art Gallery. The student projects will be on display from Nov. 24 to Dec. 2. Gallery Director and Associate Lecturer Shannon Lindsey always begins the night with a speech, and attending on opening night has extra perks, as the artists are usually present for questions or comments.

I implore you all to visit the Orange County Arts & Culture website and discover the multitude of events happening in our community. Many of these opportunities are free or low-cost, supporting artists, historians, and non-profits in Central Florida. These events are a fun way to meet other people and explore the diversity we are privileged to have in Orlando.