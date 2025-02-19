How to Make a Flower Bouquet in 3 Steps

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

It’s the season of flower giving, but it’s not just during the month of love that flower bouquets are in style. Whether it’s a gift for a loved one, a home decoration, a wedding piece, or a personal treat, flower bouquets are timeless. Knowing how to make a flower bouquet can be useful now, especially in these moments. Through a few basic steps, you can save money on professionally made bouquets and customize your own flower bouquets for any occasion.

Gather Inspiration

The first step to creating the ideal bouquet is finding inspiration to guide the artistic process. It is important to consider the bouquet’s purpose and if there is a particular color or aesthetic in mind for the piece. Use apps such as Pinterest and Instagram or galleries on florists’ websites to visualize the look. Once you have saved some ideas, use the best images to guide future steps. If you don’t have a preference for any specific flowers, consider what flowers are in season to understand accessibility and potential cost. Additionally, consider fillers for the bouquet, such as types of greenery and potential filler flowers, to compliment the main flowers. Min An

Gather Supplies

Now, you can proceed with that vision by purchasing the necessary flowers, fillers, and supplies. Regardless of the vision for the bouquet, you will need sharp scissors and something to bind the flowers with such as string or floral binding tape. Depending on whether the flowers are being gifted, immediately placed in a vase, or held in hand for an event like a wedding, it is essential to consider purchasing some decorative bouquet wrapping paper, tape, and ribbon to finish off the creation. Stores such as The Fresh Market, Sprouts, Publix, Trader Joe’s, and Walmart are convenient options for purchasing flowers. However, some flower types available in these stores may require additional store stops or adjustments to your original vision for the bouquet. Floral shops may be the best option for sourcing specific flowers and fillers. When shopping, purchase enough flowers to reflect the bouquet size you intend to create. If feasible, buy slightly more than needed to account for potential flowers that end up lacking in quality and appearance. Holding the flowers and fillers next to each other while in the store will help you visualize the sizing. Alex Frank / Spoon

Assemble