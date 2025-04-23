This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Here we are, almost at the finish line. As the spring semester is coming to a close, you’re most likely finding yourself running on empty. You’re pushing through lectures and assignments, trying to keep up with your extracurriculars, and on top of that, trying to give yourself room to relax. I don’t know what it is about the end of the semester, but it always feels like everything just starts piling up and becomes extremely overwhelming.

But don’t lose hope; if you’ve made it this far into this semester, you can finish it off strong. Remember why you’re here; this degree isn’t going to secure itself. It’s time to lock in, with only a few days until it’s finally over — here’s how you can finesse the final stretch.

Create a plan A game plan is vital if you want to end this semester successfully. Use your planners to write out any upcoming assignments and their deadlines. With finals week coming soon, things can get stressful quickly. You must know the dates and times of your exams, so they don’t conflict. You can make a study schedule once you have a timeline for your upcoming final exams. Then add in space so that you can make time to properly prepare for your exams. Planning gives you room to breathe but also ensures that you’re on top of everything, so pull those planners out, and let’s get to writing. Use your resources Personally, I am a firm believer in attending your professor’s office hours; it has been a big help! Use your professor’s office hours to your advantage. If you’re struggling with something or just need tips for studying for finals, you can schedule an appointment to get further clarification and help. Also, don’t be shy about asking for support from your classmates. You’re all going through the same thing; work together to succeed. Take breaks Studying for long periods can be exhausting, so make sure to have breaks between your sessions to unwind and reset. I know it’s hard sometimes to close those books, but studying while restless won’t help you in the long run. It can feel like you’re giving up or stopping for good, but hold yourself accountable. Allow yourself to recharge; you’re just taking a moment. Treat yourself Last on the list but high in importance, treat yourself. You deserve something to look forward to when all is said and done. You should reward yourself after the exams, assignments, and long nights of studying. It can be with a sweet treat or doing an activity you love; just set aside some time. It’s easy to get caught up in the rush and busyness of college life, but self-care matters. Celebrate yourself and your wins. College is meant to be experienced; it’s okay to stop and stare for a while.

Let’s cross the finish line together. The end of the semester can be difficult, but I hope this advice can at least give you some ease.