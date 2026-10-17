How to Embrace Your Acne in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I remember one of my first major breakouts in middle school. I was around 12 years old, and my face was just full of texture and pimples. I compared myself to every girl I saw on television, in movies, in magazines, even on posters; whenever I saw someone with clear skin, I seethed with jealousy. Doctors and family members would tell me not to worry because it would go away when I was older. So from then on, I couldn’t wait for the day I turned 18 because then my acne would immediately disappear. I would have clear skin and feel confident in my body, right?

That might be true for some, but not for me. I’ve actually experienced worse acne in college than I did in high school. I’ve found this is true for many young women entering adulthood. So what causes adult acne? Is it normal to develop acne in college? What do I do to get rid of it?

For all the misinformation fed to young girls via social media, developing acne in college is very common. You’re entering a new phase of life and learning your new surroundings. College can trigger acne for many reasons. For starters, you’re constantly under academic stress, panicking over assignments, tests, and quizzes. You have to learn to balance school, work, friends, etc. Then on top of that, you’re in an unfamiliar atmosphere. Girl, that skin has to get used to this hard tap water. You may be getting less sleep or eating more processed foods at the dining hall. Perhaps you just started a new medication, and your body is adjusting. All of these factors commonly trigger acne in college.

When you thought life was already unfair to women, adult acne is significantly more common in women than in men. We constantly experience hormonal shifts, menstrual cycles, and for some, the effects of the birth control pill. We need to acknowledge that many women experience acne in college. Around 50% of women have breakouts in college, and between 20-40% of women develop acne in college for the first time.

In a world of filters and AI, we need to recognize what real women look like. Content creators often promote unrealistic beauty standards by showing followers a “day in their life” or “get ready with me for class.” What we ignore is the fact that the woman on our phone set her lighting, worked to find the best angle, and already had makeup on. To raise awareness of adult acne, we need to showcase the beauty of all skin types.

When researching how to get rid of acne you developed in college, many brands pop up, pitching that their products work. Some may help, but most are hoaxes trying to take your money. All acne is different. Some develop hormonal acne; some develop cystic acne. Both require different treatments and routines. When I first started breaking out in college, I changed to a lighter moisturizer that helped unclog some of my pores. You can also incorporate benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid into your routine for stubborn whiteheads and blackheads. Everyone wants their acne to clear up magically, but sometimes your skin needs time to breathe. It’s better not to focus on when your skin will clear up, but to live freely in the moment.

Adult acne can deeply lower your self-confidence. There’s this social expectation that skin breakouts end after your teenage years, but we know that’s not the case. The best way to get through this weird transitional phase with pimples is to embrace it. Don’t focus on your skin when you could be focusing on building an identity. Learn to love the girl in the mirror, bumps, redness, inflammation, and all. Remember, no one is hyperfocusing on your skin; they’re more focused on their own lives.

The only way to break the stigma behind acne in college is to embrace your skin as it is. Make memories, try new things, don’t fixate on things you can’t change. When college brings stress, remember to be kind to yourself and your skin.