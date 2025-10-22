How to Avoid Getting Sick this Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is arguably my favorite season, as I love feeling the crisp autumn breeze, something almost unheard of in Florida, watching the leaves change color, and sitting down to watch scary movies! So, when the temperatures in the Orlando area finally started to dip into the 70s, I, like many others, was overjoyed! Until my nose decided to turn on me.

After being congested for a week due to my seasonal allergies turning into a sinus infection, it’s safe to say I am actively working on avoiding this preventable sickness from happening again this fall season. To ensure we all stay healthy this fall, here are some steps we should all take to enjoy this cooler season.

wash your hands

I, just as much as anyone else, love to bed rot, especially in the fall and winter months; however, this makes it easier for viruses to spread in small spaces. Taking little steps that might seem obvious, like washing your hands, can make a large difference in keeping everyone cold-free. This is something we really should be doing year-round. However, it is especially important at this time of year, when we spend more time inside. Dr. Daniel M. Feckoury explains that most colds are transmitted through hand-to-hand contact. With the uptick of colds in the cooler months, making sure to always be washing your hands after using the restroom, eating, or touching a large number of surfaces is more important than ever for protecting yourself and others.

Recognize your seasonal allergies

If you are someone who tends to get the sniffles or a sore throat when the temperatures drop, the odds are that these are symptoms of seasonal allergies. Various factors can contribute to the cause of these allergies, but one of the main causes is the fact that fall is the prime time for weed pollen to spread. Specifically, ragweed, which is lightweight pollen that can travel long distances, right up into your nose. There are many steps that you can take to stop these annoying weeds, such as over-the-counter allergy medication. The Mayo Clinic says antihistamines such as Claritin, Benadryl, and Zyrtec are found to be effective if taken once a day for a continuous period of time. There are also nasal steroids, such as Flonase, that are taken every day. If these medications do not prove to be effective on their own, you can try to use decongestants such as Sudafed or Afrin to help out your stuffed-up nose. However, these medications are meant for short-term use only, as they can become addictive and cause you to have a dangerous, heightened heart rate.

Learn sneezing and coughing etiquette

Don’t be that person who coughs into the air in a crowded room, causing everyone around them to suffer the consequences of your seasonal sickness. Instead, make it a habit to sneeze or cough into a tissue or the crook of your arm. Not only is it polite, but it also helps reduce the spread of sickness. Emory University Healthcare tells us that, “A cough can travel at up to 50 miles per hour and have 3,000 droplets of saliva, which can contain germs, bacteria, and viruses. Sneezes have about 40,000 droplets and can travel as fast as 200 miles per hour.” Gross! Maintaining these simple healthy habits helps to keep yourself and others safe.

Change your clothes after getting home

It might be tempting to just hop on the couch as soon as you get home, but doing this causes all the germs, pollen, and dirt that accumulated on your clothes to transfer to your couch or bed. Instead, throw the clothes you wore outside in the dirty laundry, and change into clean, not pollen-filled, clothes. The extra laundry is worth staying healthy!

Make a Weekly Cleaning Schedule

Wiping down high-touch surfaces, dusting, and cleaning your living spaces play a huge role in making sure you don’t get sick. Making sure you have a specific day or week to clean remotes, doorknobs, sinks, and any other high-touch surfaces to ensure the killing of hundreds of dangerous germs.

