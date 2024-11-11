Law School Applications — How I’m Actually Coping With Them

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I wrap up my final year at UCF, I’ve begun the gauntlet that is law school applications. It turns out Elle Woods’ montage in Legally Blonde was true to form, as in between LSATs, maintaining a high GPA, and a personal statement (minus the super cute video), this application cycle has made the reality of law school a future endeavor and not just a dream.

First things first. You’ll never be as prepared for law school as you think, which can be discouraging.

As a natural overthinker and planner, I still felt underprepared for the LSAT, even after allotting five months to study. It’s a brutal test that requires you to understand its nature and change how you approach logical questions.

If I could, I would have added a couple more months to my studying timeline. Law school applications usually open around September, so if you’re busy like me, I recommend drafting out your materials a couple of weeks before the deadline.

After my first and only LSAT exam, I was unsure if I would continue my dreams of attending law school. One thing I have had to learn is that you are not your score. It’s easy to want to give up on yourself, especially if you compare yourself to law influencers, as I did.

I recall doom-scrolling through Instagram accounts or Reddit threads that advised followers to study for the LSAT six hours a day, with some saying they quit their jobs and switched to part-time classes to study. Unfortunately, I was not in a position to do either, but it was hard not to compare myself to them or wish I could do that. It took some time and a lot of self-reflection to accept that not everyone can have the same path to law school, and that’s ok.

Similarly, law school is expensive. Each LSAT can cost around $245, not including the optional $45 score preview. After that, it costs about $200 to subscribe to the Credential Assembly Service (CAS), a mandatory subscription to use the LSAC software for applying to law schools. Additionally, every individual school application requires a $45 minimum CAS report to submit transcripts, letters of recommendation, and other LSAC requirements. I was lucky enough to get application waivers, but that’s another charge per application that can range from $45 to $85, depending on the school. I’m not too good at math, but that’s looking at around a thousand dollars for an application cycle, give or take.

As a result of these costs, it was difficult and discouraging to keep going. I would highly recommend applying for fee waivers through LSAC. A trick I wish I had known then is that you can appeal denials and provide more information (for my girlies whose FAFSA does not reflect their actual finances).

Now that all that’s left for me to do is click submit, I’m learning to let go of the anxieties that come with applications. I’ve given myself a good mix of reaches and safeties in case I need a backup; I’ve triple-edited my personal essay, dotted my i’s, and crossed my t’s.

At the end of the day, my dream is to become an attorney, and I’ll be one whether I go to Harvard or my local law school. Obviously, it’s not as easy as saying, “I’m anxiety-free!” but by acknowledging how I feel, I can learn to live with it.

I hope some of these tips can help you with your law school applications. Good luck!