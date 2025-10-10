How Celebrity Idolization Can Harm and Inspire Fans

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In today’s media-based world, celebrity influence is seen in most people’s day-to-day lives. All age groups look up to and express a strong attachment to these idols, evident in their large followings. A good number of celebrities’ supporters tend to be young, and as a result, play a large role in the development of their perceptual development. Excessively fawning over an idol can leave a lasting impression on a person, whether positive or negative. With the growing youth population, having a celebrity idol can inadvertently affect young and impressionable minds. Celebrity idolization can benefit society; however, some may argue that harm comes from idolization, as some fans become obsessive and go beyond the average boundaries.

The Negative Side

Over-idolization can lead to insecurity and a lack of individuality. In expressing admiration, it’s common for fans to take appearance and behavioral inspiration from their idols. While this could range from taking up their iconic accessories to a defining fragrance, some fans take immense admiration to the next level by completely changing their individualistic characteristics to fit the identity of the celebrity. Actress and singer Ariana Grande has had the unfortunate common occurrence of die-hard fans replicating her entire appearance, with some going as far as completely copying Grande’s features down to hairstyles, makeup, facial expressions, and mannerisms.

Paige Neimann & Ariana Grande Comparisons

Paige Neimann, an extreme fan of Grande, has developed noticeable comparisons to the singer for years now, ultimately consuming her original identity. Other fans, along with Grande herself, find this behavior disturbing and creepy. Some can’t even tell the difference between the two with a simple glimpse due to their appearances being so identical. Through the use of social media, Neimann mirrors the embodiment of the idol, changing her appearance to mirror Grande’s eras and appearance changes over the years. On Neimann’s TikTok profile, one can see the clear obsession with the singer. Arianators around the world are well known with Neimann, but for all the wrong reasons, as they characterize her with the negative aspects of a community.

The harmfulness of idolizing celebrities discusses how celebrities and fans alike can be put at risk when things go haywire. Stemming further than look-a-likes, there have even been many instances where fans have become violent, with the intent of being recognized. To exemplify, the Korean pop fandom has a history of extremely aggressive fan behavior, so much so that they were coined sasaeng fans. Famous K-pop boy group, EXO, almost had a terrifying kidnapping experience in which the obsessive followers rented an identical van to the band’s in an attempt to kidnap them. Though kidnapping is a serious crime, overly consumed fandoms allow the celebrity worship to consume their minds

The obsession with achieving that direct interaction with their idol causes fans to lose all touch with reality. Individuals might be so blinded by their infatuation that they become stalker-like and potentially harmful to themselves and others. When admiring these celebrities to such a large extent, it tends to blur the lines of reality and fantasy, making it hard to separate the person on the screen from real-life expectations. However, the negative aspects of the topic often overshadow its positive side.

The positive Side

Alternatively, fans idolizing celebrities can benefit society due to the accepting communities that are created amongst them, almost like extended families. Fans globally create a world of positivity and light based on the public figure they are idolizing. The collective passion creates support, understanding, and a sense of belonging for those who might not receive these feelings in their everyday lives.

Harry Styles’ Tribute to his Tour and Fans

UK singer Harry Styles is well known for his uplifting aura and his motto, “Treat People With Kindness.” Because of his kind and genuine nature, a devoted fandom naturally formed around him and the world he has built. In the video above, fans from all around the world are seen being united for something they all relate to: their love for Harry Styles. In the video, a fan recalled crying during a sad song when a stranger noticed and handed her a tissue. This small act of kindness highlights the family-like bonds formed within any given fandom. These communities can serve as an escape from the real world, as some might believe them to be the only way to create bonds and express themselves without judgment. Being immersed in a large group of people where you all have something in common lessens possible negative thoughts, as there is always a subject to bond over.

Celebrities can also serve as inspiring role models to the audience. Some open up about mental health issues on social media, resulting in a huge lasting impact on individuals who look up to them. Through this, they can become personable with their fans and show them they have struggles as well, tearing down the toxic narrative that celebrities are perfect.

Singer Selena Gomez is a proud advocate of mental health who uses her platform to discuss her struggles while simultaneously helping those who may be in the same position. To accomplish this goal, Selena launched the ‘Rare Impact Fund’ to ensure that people feel supported, along with being provided with the resources they may need. Selena is one of many famous personalities who practice what they preach, impacting their audience in a beneficial way. Her transparency not only breaks down the stigma surrounding mental health, but it also reminds fans that even those in the spotlight face real challenges, too.

As a fangirl myself, I have seen all sides first-hand of the topic of celebrity idolization. While it is undeniable that there are serious negative effects of this phenomenon, the overall outcome is generally positive and full of communities, laughs, and memories. Most cases of harmful idolatry are very specific, while positive influences are on a broader, wider scale. By judging both perspectives on which outweighs the other, it’s safe to say that I believe the impacts of idolatry are more positive than negative.