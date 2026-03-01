How an Olympian’s Journey Inspired a Nonathlete Like Me

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have never been the athletic type or really been interested in sports. Yet, after tuning in to the 2026 Winter Olympics Parade of Nations at the opening ceremony and watching Olympians from all around the world compete in Milan I feel inspired.

For not-so-sporty viewers like me, the hype of the Olympics may be reduced to a simple medal count. However, this changed for me once I saw a hometown Olympian competing on the ice. Suddenly, the games felt personal, and I began to appreciate the stories of perseverance and representation behind every athlete.

Erin “Speedy J” Jackson is an Olympic speed skater originally from Ocala, Florida — a Central Florida city without a local ice rink. At 10 years old, she began her journey at roller rinks, the same ones I grew up going to. Jackson had a successful career in roller derby and inline skating, earning 12 world championship medals and 47 national titles. She is also a scholar who graduated cum laude from the University of Florida Honors Program in 2015 with a B.S. in Materials Science & Engineering.

2017 marked the first time Jackson stepped onto the ice to try long-track speed skating. Not long after, she qualified for the U.S. Olympic Team in January 2018. At the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, she placed 24th out of 31 for the 500m event. NBC Sports highlighted that although she may not have brought home any medals, her first Olympic appearance proved to be an impressive feat, especially since she competed with only four months of prior training. Following this, Jackson continued to train, hoping to represent Team USA once more for the 2022 Winter Olympics. However, during the Olympic Trials in Milwaukee, she was faced with a costly slip that put her in third place, causing her to lose her spot on the team. That was until her friend, teammate, and fellow Ocala native Brittany Bowe graciously gave up her spot in the 500m event, giving Jackson the chance to compete once more.

Not letting setbacks get in her way, Jackson embraced the opportunity given to her by Bowe. Jackson went on to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. With an event-winning time of 37.04 seconds, Jackson earned a Winter Olympic gold medal in speed skating for the 500m. This win made Jackson the first woman to bring home the gold for Team USA in speed skating since 1994. What made this an even more monumental feat was that this win made Jackson the first Black woman to win an individual Winter Olympic gold medal— something she’s been recognized for in the National Women’s History Museum.

Following her first Olympic win in 2022 and leading up to the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, Jackson faced multiple medical issues. These include lower back pain related to three herniated discs from 2019, temporary gastrointestinal struggles and fatigue symptoms, and pain from 16 non-cancerous fibroids on her uterus, which she had surgically removed in 2023, according to NBC Sports.

Despite her health battles, Jackson made it to the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan. She competed in the women’s speed skating 1000m on Feb. 9 and the 500m on Feb. 15. While she did not earn any medals this year, she reached the milestone of attending the Olympics regardless. Jackson’s resilience led her to receive the honor of being selected as a Team USA flag bearer by her teammates.

While I doubt I’ll ever compete in the Olympics or pick up a new sport, athletes like Jackson show me the power of determination and trailblazing spirit, and I find myself inspired. Their stories motivate me to continue pushing myself, reminding me that it is possible to pursue my goals even in the face of obstacles.