What to Know About Florida’s Stinging Caterpillars

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the past few weeks, many around Central Florida and the University of Central Florida’s main campus may have noticed hairy caterpillars along sidewalks under trees. As someone from Miami, where these caterpillars are less frequently found, I was shocked by the first one I found. I was even more alarmed when I began to find them, dead and alive, almost everywhere I looked, in parking garages and on sidewalks. Still, since there were so many and no one seemed worried, I assumed they must be harmless.

Later that day in class, however, my professor told everyone to watch out while walking under trees, since these caterpillars are falling out of them and may cause a rash. This sent me down a Google search rabbit hole where I learned a lot about the new small residents inhabiting UCF.

View this post on Instagram @swamp_rentals via Instagram

During my search, I found out that these caterpillars are specifically Tussock Moth caterpillars. According to the Florida Museum, they are typically found near oak trees in spring, as I learned the hard way this semester. These fuzzy caterpillars hatch from eggs in late February to early March. In early April, they form cocoons and, by early summer, have become moths.

While these caterpillars look scary, I was relieved to discover in a Metro Parks article that they are neither venomous nor poisonous. However, this does not mean it is okay to pick them up. If the caterpillar feels the need to defend itself, it may “sting” you with its hairs, which causes a rash. Their cocoons, which are also made of their hair, if touched, may cause a rash, too. Although I love petting the neighborhood stray cat, it is important to recognize that with wildlife, including caterpillars, the safest choice is to leave them alone so that no one is hurt.

If you are anything like me, you would never dream of trying to pick one of these colorful caterpillars up. Still, coming into contact with one of these caterpillars is not unlikely when they can easily fall out of a tree and onto you. So, I was inclined to prepare for the worst-case scenario and find out what would happen if one fell on me and caused a rash.

According to a Verywell Health article these caterpillar hairs can trigger an allergic reaction, which leads to an itching or burning red rash that swells. If this occurs, it is important not to touch your eyes, mouth, or nose, as this could make the physical reaction worse.



@KPRC2Click2Houston via YouTube

As always, if things begin to feel too out of control, it is always best to go to an urgent care center or emergency room. Typically, though, these caterpillar rashes can be managed at home.

According to the same Verywell Health article, the first step in treating this rash at home is to get a strip of tape, place it on the rash, and remove the caterpillar hairs. Then, wash the skin with soap and water and apply an ice pack for 10-15 minutes to reduce swelling. Finally, apply an antihistamine cream such as Benadryl or corticosteroid creams to help reduce itchiness, redness, and other allergy symptoms. If you do not have access to these creams, you can also make a homemade paste using baking soda and water. However, according to Healthline, baking soda may also have negative side effects on your skin for some people, so it is important to research whether it is safe for you before applying it to the rash.

@SkinSavvyDermatology via YouTube

Now, having researched Tussock Moth caterpillars, I feel much less worried while walking under trees on campus, although I honestly still avoid them. Hopefully, if you were nervous like me, knowing what to do if you come into contact with one of these caterpillars has calmed your nerves. It is always best to be prepared and knowledgeable when interacting with wildlife, not only to ensure our safety but to ensure theirs, too.