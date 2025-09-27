Fun New Ideas for Your Next College Girls’ Night In

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The thought of putting on your best mini skirt and thickest lashes can seem more daunting than exciting. The bright lights and loud music of the club are more annoying than thrilling. But at the same time, your dorm is suffocating, and your mom isn’t answering her phone. A quick text to your friends later, and they’re on their way over. Suddenly, a girls’ night in is forming, and another night of nothing isn’t going to cut it. Here are some of my go-to girls’ night in activities that are always a hit.

Board Game night

My friend group has a competitive edge, so strategy games like Catan and Monopoly are brought out often. Pair them with an inside joke and a decaf coffee, and you have a night full of playful arguments and laughter ahead of you. The group will have to decide how seriously they take the games. Some nights, feelings get hurt. And some nights, friendships are made. I recommend saving strategy games along with the inside jokes and decaf coffee for a closer-knit circle. Long days don’t typically work well with competitive, time-consuming games either. For young friendships or lighter days, try a social game. If “talkie” games sound more your speed, you’re in luck. I’ve collected good ones such as Wavelength and The Game of THINGS. Wavelength is a party game where two teams compete to “read each other’s minds.” Teams take turns giving a single-word clue on where they are on the spectrum of opposing ideas. For example, a team could pull a card reading Good and Evil. The team whose turn it is will select a person to look at the board. On the board, one player randomly places a marker between Good and Evil. The selected person will then give a word that describes the position of the marker between Good and Evil. So, if the marker was all the way to the “Evil” side of the board, then you may want to say something like “Voldemort” so your team knows you are talking about something way more “Evil” than “Good.” Pick your teams wisely; you want to ensure your team is on the same wavelength, or you’re unlikely to earn many points. The Game of THINGS has been with me since middle school. It’s easy, carefree, and its portable nature makes it an easy choice. THINGS is a relatively cheap game, made of only two decks of cards and small strips of paper. Every round, players will draw a card with a prompt like “THINGS you would sell your soul for” and take turns writing (or texting) their answers to a chosen player. Then, the players’ answers are read aloud, and they must guess who wrote what. The game gives plenty of room for interpretation. If you’re with your best friend and want to bring up embarrassing stories, go for it. Or if you’re with a large group of people and want to stay organized, you can. Either way, you’re sure to have a fun time with The Game of THINGS.

sweet treat run

Every girl has her go-to sweet treat. And I can guarantee your girls also want a little something sweet. Take a break from the couch and hop in the car for a late-night treat. My favorites near the University of Central Florida are Twistee Treat and Crumbl. Twistee Treat is known for its expansive menu, cheap prices, and late hours. Located right next to Taco Bell, another late-night favorite, it attracts UCF students. Some of my favorite Twistee Treat’s ice cream treats are the Oreo cookie mint twirl, the chocolate vanilla cone (the cheapest option), and the chocolate brownie shake. The full menu is available online. A cone typically costs around three dollars, and a small twirl or shake is five dollars. But even the smallest size of a twirl or shake can be comfortably shared with another person. The Twistee Treat’s closest location to UCF’s main campus closes at 11 p.m. on week nights and midnight on weekends. Crumbl cookie, a TikTok sensation, is a frequent stop for girls’ night in. With weekly rotating flavors, it’s hard to get tired of a Crumbl cookie. Only fifteen minutes from UCF, I have stopped at Crumbl to pick up many flavors such as strawberry cheesecake and Dubai chocolate. Both are delicious. A single cookie averages five dollars, but is large enough to be split. You can view their hours and changing menu on their website. They do close a couple of hours before Twistee, so it may be best to visit before your night in. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crumbl (@crumbl)

dinner time

It can be tough to plan nights in with your girls when everyone wants to eat somewhere different. There is the one who only eats homemade meals, the one who only cooks gourmet recipes, and the one who will only eat at Chilis. No matter the “ones” you find yourself surrounded by, there is a simple solution: Cook a meal together. Grab some groceries from an inexpensive store like Walmart or Aldi’s and find a kitchen to mess around in. Some of my fondest memories have been made in a small kitchen with cheap ingredients. Deciding on a recipe is the hardest part. Sit down with your girls, project Pinterest onto your TV, and get scrolling. You’ll find a homemade, gourmet chili meal in no time. Split the cost of the ingredients for an even lower cost. Combine pantry staples to create the cheapest, comfiest meal. Cooking too much work? Do a fast-food Potluck! Have every girl bring their favorite fast food combo. Now you have a collection of delicious delicacies to eat over a movie or game night.

side quests