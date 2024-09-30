From College To Careers: The Ultimate Guide

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As my friends and I enter our senior year of college, I couldn’t think of a better time to write this article. About a year ago, I had a small crisis since I was initially graduating this fall semester.

Although so much can happen and be accomplished in a year, I constantly felt like time was running out. Even though I knew I was perfectly qualified for a job, I felt unprepared and scared. It’s an isolating feeling not knowing what the future has in store, especially for those who hold themselves to ridiculously high standards and battle to control things they can’t. I knew I needed more time, and I had the opportunity to get a certification at UCF and extend a semester. Now, I am exactly where I need to be and feel more than prepared to graduate.

If you are feeling this way, first thing first: breathe. It’s going to be okay, and if you don’t have anyone else to tell you that, repeat these phrases to yourself: “Everything is going to be okay; the universe is working for me, not against me; I trust the timing of my life.”

Now, even though doing that is a great way to calm your nerves, let’s face it: You will not get results without action. If you don’t make the necessary changes in your life, it won’t help you reach your goals. That’s why I am making this list of eight tips for you to feel confident when that day comes.

KNOW WHAT DIRECTION YOU’RE HEADING IN.

This one is tough. A lot of students graduate without even knowing if they’re going to like their job. First of all, make a list of all of the things you would HATE doing. I know I hate anything math-related, so engineering or architecture would not be the career for me. Then, you can start exploring what you would possibly like. Knowing what your strengths are is a great way of finding out what career path you could take. The whole reason I’m studying Public Relations is because someone once told me I would be really good at it. When I asked why, they said, “You have really good interpersonal skills, and you’re a great writer.” Sometimes, even your soft skills, like knowing whether you’re a good people person, are good indicators of what direction to take. Once you figure out what your strengths are and what field you’d like to be in, it’s all a matter of trial and error. Research your field, experiment with internships and class projects, talk to your professors and classmates, and get as much information as possible. The best way to work towards a long-term goal is to get as specific as you can. Write it down. Get so specific that you find out the company you’d love to work at and what you’d like your starting salary to be. Once you have narrowed this down, you can start building your resume and experiences around this specific goal. Even better, if you are passionate about something and can incorporate it into your career, that’s the next step.

FIND OUT WHAT YOU’RE PASSIONATE ABOUT.

Have you ever had a fantasy of having a really unrealistic career? What if I told you that there’s a way to incorporate aspects of your fantasies in your real career? Let’s be honest: if you work a job you have no passion for, you’re going to be miserable. There’s just no way to romanticize it. However, let’s say you have this crazy fantasy of becoming a famous pop star, but you know you don’t have the time or money for that. You tossed it aside and decided a realistic career was to become a lawyer or accountant. Have you ever considered that thousands of people work in the music industry? Maybe you can become a music producer, work as a rising star’s assistant, become an event planner for artists, sell out venues and stadiums, be a celebrity publicist, and so much more. This would be a more attainable approach. Somehow, you’d still be a part of the world you’ve always dreamed of being involved with. Find that thing that ignites your soul, sets your heart on fire, and roll with it. For instance, my “crazy” dream was to either be a fashion designer or a model growing up. Since the fashion/beauty industry is something I’m passionate about, I am now striving to work in fashion marketing, something I know I’d be good at, and creates that fantasy I’ve always dreamed of. You can do it, too.

IF YOU NEED MORE TIME, take it.

There are ways to hold off graduation while you figure out your future and specify your goals. You can take a gap year or semester to find your passion, travel, and gain real-world experience. If you’d like to stay longer and not lose the groove of staying in school, talk to your college advisors and consider double majoring, complementing your major with a minor, or adding a certification to your degree. You can even switch your major completely if you feel you need to. It’s way better to be sure of your career path instead of proceeding with a major you’re not sure of due to the pressure of “graduating on time.” Be sure to talk to your advisor to navigate your options.

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF YOUR UNIVERSITY’S RESOURCES.

UCF has over 600 clubs, 13 different advising offices for each of its academic programs, its very own Career Services department, and so much more. Your university is there to help you, and getting involved has helped me tremendously to build my resume and clarify what I want to do after graduation. There are even clubs specific to your major that offer loads of networking opportunities. Your professors, mentors, advisors, and peers want to see you succeed.

NETWORK, NETWORK, NETWORK.

Building a professional network is sometimes, if not most times, going to be your one-way ticket to securing a job. Whether it be internship fairs, coffee chats, or events with your local clubs or interest groups, talking to people is essential. Be prepared to showcase yourself (without sounding like a robot; remember, professionals are people, too) and have insightful conversations. Professionals LOVE enthusiastic, ambitious students and are always looking to add value to their company. If you seem genuinely interested in what they’re saying, I’m sure they’re going to love and remember you. When you network, don’t forget to exchange business cards, LinkedIn profiles, or any form of contact with each other. Trust me, it will come in handy.

BUILD YOUR PERSONAL BRAND.

Ensure you have a tangible form of showcasing yourself. Your resume, of course, should be a top priority. Make sure to update it frequently. Choose a template you like and keep building to it as time goes on. My top recommendation is to always have a LinkedIn profile or digital footprint. It’s a way for people to find and contact you when they’re looking to hire. Create a digital portfolio or website, write blogs or make videos, or have a strong social media presence even on your personal accounts (employers will be checking this, so steer away from anything you wouldn’t want them to see). I’m building my brand as we speak (or read). Suppose you don’t know how to do this or maximize your brand. In that case, there are thousands of resources out there, such as YouTube videos, ChatGPT, online or in-person certification courses, classes at your university, and more right at your fingertips. Take advantage of them.

BE PREPARED FOR POTENTIAL SETBACKS.

I never said this process would be perfect. Job searching can take a while, and you most likely won’t get your dream job on the first try. You might have to work your way up. You might have to be patient until the right opportunity crosses your path. This doesn’t mean you should give up after you’ve worked this hard. These are the normal trials and tribulations of life. As long as you’re putting in the work and heading in the right direction, your time will come.

BE SURE TO TAKE CARE OF YOUR MENTAL HEALTH.