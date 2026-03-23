Florida Woman Arrested for Shooting Rihanna’s, A$AP Rocky’s House

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On March 8, a woman fired multiple shots at pop superstar Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky’s Los Angeles home. The shooting occurred at the couple’s residence in Beverly Crest, a wealthy neighborhood in Beverly Hills. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

According to police, the suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz from Orlando, Florida. Prosecutors say Ortiz drove to Los Angeles and opened fire on the property with an AR-15-style rifle from a Tesla. Investigators report that seven to ten rounds were fired toward the home, piercing the property’s gate and an Airstream trailer parked in the driveway.

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At the time of the shooting, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were inside the trailer. Their three children, Rihanna’s mother, and two household staff members were inside the home, according to law enforcement officials.

Police responded to a 911 call early in the afternoon and located the suspect in the neighboring area of Sherman Oaks, roughly 30 minutes after the shooting. Authorities recovered a rifle and shell casings from her vehicle during the arrest.

Ortiz, who has a prior arrest history, now faces 14 felony charges, including ten counts of attempted murder, multiple counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and shooting at two residences. Ortiz was convicted on March 10 and could face life in prison. Her arraignment is scheduled for March 25, with bail set at $1.875 million.

Prosecutors described the shooting as “willful, deliberate, and premeditated,” emphasizing the seriousness of firing a weapon in a populated residential area. A judge has issued a protective order prohibiting Ortiz from contacting or approaching Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and their residence.

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Authorities say the suspect’s motive remains unclear. Investigators have reviewed Ortiz’s social media posts, some of which reportedly referenced Rihanna before the incident. Police have not confirmed any personal relationship between the suspect and the singer.

The couple has not publicly commented on the shooting. Rihanna, who shares three young children with A$AP Rocky, has maintained a private life around her family in recent years while continuing to lead her fashion and beauty empire as well as her music career. She also recently announced that her ninth album is on the way.