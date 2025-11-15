5 Simple Meal Preps to Keep You Focused for Finals

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The fall semester is coming to an end, meaning that winter break is around the corner. Along with the start of the holiday season comes the end of classes, and with it, the inevitable: finals. Finding time in your day-to-day activities to study for several finals can be taxing, with little time for relaxation. An essential part of staying energized during the hustle and bustle of finals season is eating, but it can be hard to find time to prepare healthy and hearty meals. Here are five easy and affordable meal prep options to get you ready for finals season.

Pasta

A simple meal to make at home is pasta. With so many ways to serve it, pasta makes a great staple meal. High-protein pastas also provide extra nutrition, keeping you fuller and energized longer. To meal-prep pasta, pick your pasta brand and shape, and prepare the servings needed for your week. You can meal-prep pasta for lunches, dinners, or both if you’re a serious pasta lover like me. After cooking your pasta, separate your servings into refrigerable containers. A great way to keep your food organized is to label it. You can add dates to the containers if you want to organize them even more. Alex Frank / Spoon Since pasta is a simple base food, it’s easy to customize it to your preferences. These preferences can include adding sauces, proteins, or vegetables. One of my favorite pasta recipes is pasta with three cheese sauce, red bell peppers, and chicken. Several grocery stores sell precooked proteins, such as chicken and meatballs, which can also be added to your pasta.

Pasta noodles can cost as little as 98 cents per box, with one box containing approximately eight servings. Pasta sauces can also be affordable, with one jar costing as little as $1.67. Prices of pre-packaged meats can vary depending on where they are purchased, so if these additions are out of budget, you’ll still have several filling meals prepped.

Rice Bowls

Another simple-to-make meal is rice bowls. Rice bowls are incredibly versatile, as the ingredients can be tailored to your preferences. Personally, I like making rice bowls with red bell peppers, broccoli, and precooked chicken. The ingredients in the wrap are based on your personal preferences; ingredient prices can fluctuate. Photo by Annie Spratt from Unsplash A way to keep this meal budget-friendly is to purchase ingredients on sale or buy one, get one free. Several local grocery stores offer weekly ads highlighting their sales and BOGO items. Planning a grocery list ahead of time and comparing prices between grocery stores can help you find the ingredients you need at the cheapest cost. Ingredients such as rice and pre-cooked chicken are often BOGO items, so make sure to take advantage of those deals. These ingredients come with several servings that can be used for multiple meals. To prep this meal, you’ll first begin by cooking your rice. Then, separate your rice into containers and begin adding portions of your additional ingredients to each one. Once all the ingredients have been split between the meals, they’re ready to be refrigerated and reheated when needed.

Wraps

Similar to bowls, a simple meal prep is wraps. Wraps also feature the same versatility as bowls, but with a twist. A cheaper alternative to buying meat is to buy a rotisserie chicken. While a rotisserie chicken for one can seem like too much food, chicken is incredibly versatile and can be spread out across multiple meals. A potential wrap base can be a tortilla and shredded rotisserie chicken, paired with any vegetables or sauces that you enjoy. Pexels To make a wrap, lay out your tortilla and begin layering ingredients in. Once you’ve layered in your ingredients, you can either cut the wrap in half and use the two halves as separate meals or keep the full wrap as one meal. Again, the amount of food you prep is based on your needs, so don’t feel as though you need to prep an abundance of food. Prep what you can based on your resources!

Overnight Oats with Yogurt

Not every meal prep needs to be for lunch or dinner. A vital meal to jumpstart your day is breakfast, which college students (myself included) commonly ignore. Between forcing myself to get up and start my day and trying to get out the door in time for class, breakfast often falls to the bottom of my priority list. One easy-to-make, straightforward breakfast option is overnight oats with yogurt, which uses as few as six ingredients and takes less than ten minutes to prep. The recipe I follow uses yogurt, but some overnight oats recipes omit yogurt and replace it with chia seeds. Christin Urso / Spoon For overnight oats, the ingredients are milk, oatmeal, and a yogurt flavor of your choosing. Other ingredients can include vanilla, cinnamon, and honey for some healthy sweeteners. A recipe published by JoyFoodSunshine outlines the process for making the oats. To make overnight oats, combine all your wet ingredients. Then, add in your dry ingredients and mix. Separate your batch of overnight oats into individual containers and refrigerate. The next morning, they’ll be ready to eat straight out of the fridge. The recipe also provides substitutes for those who do not consume dairy, including alternative ingredients.

Salad