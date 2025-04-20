Five New Movies I Believe May Just Save the Movie Theaters

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that we’re in 2025, there are so many ways to watch our favorite movies and shows. Whether it’s the latest releases or a classic, most people either stream, pay for subscriptions, or wait until the movie has been out long enough to watch for free.

I went to the movies the other day with my friend and paid $20 for a movie ticket and $6 for a water bottle. Don’t even get me started on the price of a small popcorn.

Back in the day, I could only imagine how movies were a hot commodity. Prices were lower, and this was an everyday activity for friends to do together to hang out. However, while times have changed and going out to the theaters may not be as popular, here’s my list of five upcoming movies this year that I believe may fill up your local movie theater’s seats.

Sinners Directed by Ryan Coogler, Sinners already gives you two solid reasons to hit the theaters this April: Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld. I feel like I don’t need to really explain this one, but if you aren’t sold on the casting, let’s take a look at the plot. According to IMDb, the story follows twin brothers who try to leave their troubled lives behind as they return to their hometown for a fresh start, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. If you like movies that explore spirituality and horror in depth, this sinister film is just right for you. My only suggestion is that you don’t watch it alone at night. until dawn Directed by David F. Sanberg, Until Dawn has been on my must-watch list for quite some time. While I am automatically a sucker for a good mystery gang-style movie, the trailer had me gripping my seat the entire time. It’s one of those films that’s so creepy, you know you probably shouldn’t watch it — but you do anyway. If you are a fan of psychological horrors like Happy Death Day, this film is right up your alley. The plot centers around a group of friends who must survive until dawn to make it out alive. The only question is: will you make it to the end? On Swift Horses With On Swift Horses, I really tried to look past Jacob Elordi. While he does make the film more enticing, he wasn’t my primary interest. This movie will turn heads for people who like to see duality within characters. The trailer clearly shows that this film takes quite an interesting twist on the classic American dream. This film will definitely have its audience googling what its ending means afterwards. The wedding Banquet According to Regal, directed by Andrew Ahn, The Wedding Banquet is a joyful comedy of errors about a chosen family navigating cultural identity and family expectations. This film, through its humor, addresses a serious topic about navigating queer relationships within one’s culture. While this film may not be as action-based as the previous ones on this list, films like these make the $20 worth it. Whether you’re watching with a friend, partner, family member, or by yourself, this film offers insight into sexuality, navigating relationships, and the meaning of culture from a different lens. Wicked: For Good I mean, come on — the first movie alone could have saved the theaters alone. The anticipation for part two of Wicked could not come any faster. I’m not going to jinx the second movie’s success in theaters, but this movie is what theater is all about. While I adore Glinda, a part of my soul needs Ariana Grande to put that pony back on! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wicked Updates (@galindahq)

While quite a few movies could have made the list, I know it would be silly to think these movies alone could “save movie theaters.” As technology advances, experiences like in-person shopping or even going to the movies become less desirable if you can do them from home.

But if what gets you to the theater is some good old-fashioned gore, Jordan making out with Hailee Steinfeld, or yet another thirst trap of Elordi, just go with it. Grab a friend or go by yourself, spend an unacceptable amount on drinks, snacks, and reclining seats, and enjoy the cinema of your life!