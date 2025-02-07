First-ever Chamberlain Coffee Cafe opens in Los Angeles

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Those in Los Angeles have yet another local coffee shop to try, as California native Emma Chamberlain launched her latest brand development last weekend — a cafe location for her coffee company.

The first-ever Chamberlain Coffee cafe opened on Jan. 30, serving Chamberlain’s freshly brewed, specialty-crafted coffee blend and artisan matcha in person for the first time. The coffee shop, open seven days a week, is nestled in the Westfield Century City outdoor shopping mall, pouring into the city’s rich and flavorful coffee scene.

The all-new Chamberlain Coffee cafe offers a lineup of coffee drinks, like cold brews, lattes, drip coffee, cappuccinos, and more. Signature, seasonal offerings include a peanut butter mocha and a salted pistachio mocha. Customers can also choose to get their order “Emma’s Way,” using dairy-free creamer and almond milk.

The menu additionally features a matcha latte, using Chamberlain’s signature organic tea mix, along with a specialty blue matcha with butterfly pea powder and a chai latte. The cafe also has a classic collection of bagged coffee beans, canned lattes, tumblers, mugs, tote bags, and other coffee ware available for purchase in the store.

The Story of Chamberlain Coffee

Chamberlain, now a well-known social media influencer, started to gain popularity through her viral YouTube channel in 2016. Over the past decade, she has broadened her career by hosting a podcast called Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain and modeling for luxury brands, including Louis Vuitton, Cartier, and Vintage Prada.

She founded Chamberlain Coffee in 2019, dipping her toes — and stirring her straw — into the realm of coffee consumption culture. As an avid coffee lover, Chamberlain went from sharing her favorite recipes in her videos to steeping her passion into her coffee brand. The company started as a mail-order service, featuring her creation of single-serving cold brew bags in a selection of bold flavors.

“As I got older, coffee became a crucial part of my daily routine,” Chamberlain said when sharing her story on the brand’s website. “Creating fun cafe recipes was one of my favorite things to do in my YouTube videos. I was super into making simple iced coffee recipes, and my love for coffee definitely didn’t go unnoticed.”

Original photo by Kendal Asbury

Chamberlain Coffee brewed beyond the original cold brew, eventually offering bags of whole bean and ground coffee in classic and seasonal flavors. Chamberlain’s coffee brand poured from her passion for the drink, creating a company dedicated to providing high-quality roasts that were “intentional and innovative.”

Her decision to expand her company to a brick-and-mortar location reflects her love of spending time at a cafe, as evident in her numerous videos visiting coffee shops in Los Angeles.

“Growing up in San Francisco, I loved escaping to local cafes,” Chamberlain said. “The drinks, the vibes, and people-watching were my go-to sources of inspiration, as well as sharing a cup with my family and friends.”

Where to find Chamberlain coffee.

Chamberlain Coffee is sourced from USDA-certified organic beans and ranked in the top 10% of coffee by the Specialty Coffee Association, as stated on her website. She and her team initially sampled over 100 coffee sources from various roasters, to select sustainably and ethically sourced beans from various regions, including Peru, Colombia, Guatemala, and more.

The specialty brand is available on ChamberlainCoffee.com to help coffee lovers and Chamberlain fans make it a part of their daily routine. The company also offers various coffee products and accessories online, offering everything from espresso roast and organic matcha to tote bags and candles.

Chamberlain Coffee can also be found in select stores around the U.S., including organic grocery stores like Whole Foods and Sprouts, as well as the common chains Target and Walmart. Certain items can additionally be ordered from Amazon.

It looks like the Los Angeles location is the only destination for a Chamberlain Coffee cafe currently. However, the company said it is “always looking at new locations” in response to an Instagram comment.

But for now, other fans will have to continue crafting their own remakes of Emma Chamberlain’s signature drinks at home, using her branded mason jars, reusable straws, craft coffee beans, and, of course, her YouTube videos.