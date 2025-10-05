10 Hobbies to Replace Doomscrolling

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Doomscrolling has been increasingly problematic for younger generations. Sometimes it can be hard to get out of the cycle of scrolling through videos or switching from one social media app to the next. This is why it’s important to find something you can do that doesn’t involve being online. Hobbies have regained popularity, with people wanting to spend less time on their phones and more time in the real world. Here are ten easy hobbies that you can jump right into!

Paint on pottery

When it comes to hobbies, people often recommend pottery. However, it can be difficult to make your own. You have to find a studio and pay material fees, studio fees, and often kiln fees as well. It’s much cheaper and more beginner-friendly to try painting on pottery before stepping up to the wheel. There are several paint-on-pottery places to be found around Orlando. For example, All Fired Up in Waterford Lakes offers a range of pieces to paint at various price ranges. This can be a great way to spend your day and have a custom-painted ceramic piece. Brooke Lark | Unsplash

Puzzles and Mind Games

If you’re trying to stop scrolling, a great way to replicate phone games is physical games! You may have heard of the term brain rot when someone refers to consuming media that isn’t healthily feeding your mind. A great way to avoid this and strengthen your brain is by playing games that will challenge you. So, next time you’re at the store, try finding a puzzle that you think is pretty. When you’re done with it, you can even frame it so it doubles as room decor. Other mind games include crossword puzzles, sudoku, or a word search.

Junk Journaling

Junk journaling is perfect for those who can’t see themselves actually journaling. When it comes to junk journaling, you don’t need to worry about your handwriting being bad or having an aesthetic journal spread. This specific type of journaling comes from taking trash and pasting it in your journal. It’s a great way to keep memories and is similar to scrapbooking, but with less planning. You can also save money, since you don’t need to buy anything. Using a receipt or packaging from your favorite food or store is ample material. If you’re looking for something more social, consider joining a junk journaling club! There is a club in Orlando that meets once a month to journal together with stickers and other materials provided after registering. You can find them on Instagram @junkjournalcluborlando. If you’re not in Orlando, try looking to see if they have a club in your city as well. Photo by Stocksnap on Pixabay

Cook a new dish

Sometimes cooking can feel like a chore. It can involve planning, shopping for ingredients, physically cooking, and, of course, the clean-up afterward. However, cooking can also be fun! You have to set the scene. Try playing a fun seasonal playlist, and clean as you go, so there are fewer dishes. If you have a farmers’ market nearby, try finding a seasonal vegetable to add to your dish, or have a themed meal where every course caters to the theme. You could even pick out three random ingredients from your pantry and incorporate them into your meal, like the show Chopped.

Easy Crafts and DIYs

If you look on Pinterest, there are tons of DIYs available, a few of which you’ve probably saved to a board. Try picking out one random DIY and finishing it that day. It could be making a garland for your dorm, turning an old pair of jeans into a key holder, or making a flag pennant with your name on it. There are DIY options to choose from.

Hiking

If you’re looking to get out of the house and touch some grass, there’s no better way to do it than to start hiking. Hikes are especially great because you don’t need to spend that much money, if any money at all. You can find parks, botanical gardens, and many other places that have hiking trails for you to explore. It’s important to get out of the house and into the fresh air, but make sure you don’t forget to bring your water bottle.

Yoga

Yoga is a classic hobby that can help bring balance to your mind and body. It’s also free! There are countless guided yoga sessions on YouTube to figure out what suits you best. I would recommend flow yoga, which is a calming type of yoga that focuses on breathing and movements. It helps you center yourself and gently stretch your muscles. You can also try power yoga for a more intense workout that will have you sweating and pumped after a session. The gym at UCF additionally offers free yoga classes every week! No matter what you choose, there are many outlets for yoga. Whether it’s outdoors at the park or beach, in your bedroom before you start the day, or at the gym, yoga can be done anywhere to benefit your mind and muscles. Photo by bruce mars from Unsplash

Club Sports

If you want to be active and make new friends, joining a club sport might be the route for you! At most schools, there are team sports that aren’t played professionally, but rather for students who may want to get back into their old high school sports. It’s a great way to make friends while either trying something new or jumping back into an old sport. The best part is its low stakes, so you don’t have to worry about losing a game because it’s all for fun anyway.

Gardening

Even if you don’t have a backyard, gardening is a great hobby to get into! All you need is sunlight to help you start an indoor or balcony garden. You can choose between many different types of plants, from herbs or flowers to small fruits and vegetables. The only things you’ll need are a pot, soil, and starter plants or seeds, which can be found at your local gardening center. Alternatively, many hardware stores will have a gardening section. Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

Nature Photography