Elon Musk’s Messy Split from Trump: ‘A Zero-Tariff Situation’

Forget Justin and Selena. Hollywood’s (or should I say Washington D.C.’s) hottest it-couple is speculated to have gone their separate ways: of course, we’re talking about none other than President Donald Trump and his former right-hand, Elon Musk. Though nothing official has been posted to either of their socials, the two ex-lovebirds have been dropping hints — some far more obvious than others. In layman’s terms, this news is what you’d call a “soft launch,” leaving fans (and us) to put the pieces together.

Trump told a few of his besties on April 2 that Musk “will be stepping back [from the relationship] in the coming weeks.” Though the media outlets got a hold of this info, it seems that Musk was left without a clue. When the news broke, he went to X to not-so-secretly share his thoughts, including a targeted, uncaptioned video of none other than Milton Friedman, a previous Republican A-lister whom many of Trump’s pals, as of late, have been praising in light of his controversial tariffs.

From our view, it seems that these tariffs are the main cause of the rift between them. Trump’s new boo-thing, senior trade advisor Peter Navarro, has been roped into the drama after sticking up for his man live on television. (And flaming his ex!) Musk immediately went on a social media rampage, the lamest of his insults dubbing Navarro as “Peter R*tarrdo.” Seriously? That’s so 2005 and not in a chic way.

Trump’s B.F.F. (Best Female Friend) — press secretary Karoline Leavitt — felt the need to give her own two cents about the beef between Navarro and Musk. She said that “boys will be boys,” but like, girl, nobody asked you. We all know that your bestie is trying to save some face after choosing his side piece.

Musk finally sat in the hot seat during an interview with the Italian Deputy Prime Minister, Matteo Salvini, retaliating after all the lovesick months he and Trump spent together. He claims he had nothing at all to do with the tariffs, stating that a free-trade environment has “certainly been [his] advice to the president.” If Musk is telling the truth, it gives us an insight into how fleeting Trump’s affections were in the first place. If he’s lying to seem like he has the upper hand, well, either way, there is definitely something afoot.

Though nothing is confirmed, we think it’s safe to say that Trump and Musk are pretty much on the outs. It may have been “love at first tax evasion” for the pair of them, but the unfortunate truth is that not all fairy tales are meant to last.