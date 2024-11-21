Mount Fuji Had No Snowfall In October: This Is Why You Should Care

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Mount Fuji is an active volcano in Central Honshu, Japan, about 60 miles west of Tokyo. The volcano has been a sacred mountain and object of worship for centuries, making this sight an important entity in Japanese culture. Mount Fuji brings in massive amounts of tourism with its beautiful scenery and popular hiking attractions during the summer, which typically ends in late September. Yet, for the first time in 130 years, Mount Fuji had no snowfall during the entirety of October, and scientists are linking this phenomenon potentially to climate change, according to AP News.

Mount Fuji is usually covered in snow for most of the year, excluding the months of July to September. On average, snowfall on Mount Fuji begins during the first week of October. However, this year, tourists and scientists alike are stunned by the lack of snowcap atop the volcano. This record-breaking period has scientists and meteorologists questioning if climate change is correlated with the occurrence. Although snowfall has been spotted alongside the volcano as of the morning of Nov. 6, this occurrence still calls for environmental concern.

This summer, Japan experienced sweltering temperatures above 104 degrees in certain areas, making this summer one of the hottest summers Japan has ever seen, according to Japan’s Weather Agency. Global warming is among discussions by the Japanese Meteorological Agency as to why there has been such a drastic increase in heat temperatures during Japan’s summer months. Long-term global warming effects are continuing to impact industrial industries, such as agriculture and fisheries, rising temperatures, ocean surface temperatures, and the health of the community.

The Northern Hemisphere is experiencing a decline in snowfall due to climate change, as found in a recent study conducted earlier this year by Nature. According to the study, “We can considerably strengthen the recent IPCC claim about snow trends and say with a high degree of confidence that human emissions have contributed to the observed pattern of spring snowpack trends across the Northern Hemisphere over the past 40 years.”

Lack of snow can indicate a lack of dependable water sources for wildlife and the population, drought, intense heat waves, and recreational use. The increase in heat each season is making it more difficult to predict the upcoming winter season in Japan. Mount Fuji’s lack of snowfall in October should be a call for action in the fight against global warming.

The lack of snow Mount Fuji is seeing, along with the astronomical heat Japan endured, has beckoned people to form a call for action. The climate crisis continues to rage, and signs like this are continuing to pop up around the world. Now is the time to help fight climate change. By advocating for climate change policy, we can help fight the harmful effects of global warming.