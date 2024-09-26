Donald Trump is Sponsoring Influencers to Buy Your Vote; Don’t Let Him

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’re entering election season and now that the first presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris occurred, conversations surrounding the candidates have increased tenfold.

Many celebrities and influencers have contributed to these discussions by endorsing either Harris or Trump. With that being said, it’s come out recently that perhaps these celebrities aren’t as passionate as it seems, and they’re just collecting a check.

Influencer Tana Mongeau stated in her newest episode of her podcast Cancelled that she was “just offered a lot of money to endorse a political party, like millions.” In the episode, she says she was shown a list of other influencers who have already accepted such deals. Now, she does use the words “hypothetical” and “allegedly” in her statement, likely to avoid a lawsuit, but it’s clear that she’s referring to Trump. Mongeau denied this offer, so we know it came from Trump’s team because she publicly endorsed Kamala Harris on TikTok in August.

The big question on everyone’s minds after this is which influencers have accepted money to endorse Trump?

Bryce Hall is one possible example. Trump actually brought him up to speak at a rally the same day that Mongeau uploaded her podcast episode. Hall has been seen wearing MAGA merch for months. According to NBC News, YouTubers Faze Banks and Jake Paul have also endorsed former President Trump.

In addition to social media posts, influencers have supported Trump through interviews with him. Popular right-wing streamer Adin Ross was invited to Trump’s Florida home and the pair did an interview on the platform Kick. Similarly, Trump went on Logan Paul’s podcast Impaulsive.

One of the most interesting parts about all of these interviews and posts is that Trump doesn’t seem to know much about these influencers who support him.

Trump brought up Puerto Rican musicians Anuel AA and Justin Quiles at a rally in Pennsylvania back in August. Before they came up to the stage Trump said, “I don’t know if these people know who the hell you are but it’s good for the Puerto Rican vote.”

At the same rally Hall spoke at, Trump invited Latin musician Nicky Jam with a shaky introduction. In his introduction, Trump said, “You know Nicky? She’s hot.” Nicky Jam is a male musician.

Both of these examples demonstrate Trump is likely requesting endorsements from celebrities who he thinks will appeal to Gen Z voters without bothering to research these people beforehand.

If Trump is paying influencers to endorse his campaign, you may wonder if Harris is exploring similar tactics. Perhaps she paid Taylor Swift for her Instagram endorsement. However, their celebrity endorsements are very different.

In Swift’s post, she states, “I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make.” She encourages voters to do research and not blindly follow her own actions.

The same cannot be said for the influencers endorsing Trump. If you’re a Gen Z voter, it’s crucial to do your own research and not let politicians try and buy your vote.