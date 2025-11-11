Diwali Recap Amidst Hate Speech

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a luminous celebration of heritage, achievement, and community, the White House hosted its annual Diwali observance on Oct. 21, spotlighting the contributions of Indian Americans across government, business, and civil society. The event, held in the Oval Office, brought together a distinguished group of Indian-American leaders and professionals, reflecting the growing influence and visibility of the community in American society.

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. At the White House, this symbolism was brought to life through the lighting of a ceremonial diya, traditional Indian decor, and heartfelt tributes to Indian-American trailblazers. The celebration was not only a cultural observance but also a moment of recognition for the community’s achievements in governance, law, technology, and diplomacy.

The White House celebration featured traditional Indian music, sweets, and decor, creating a festive atmosphere that honored both ancient traditions and modern accomplishments. Guests wore vibrant Indian attire, and the Oval Office was adorned with marigold garlands and rangoli patterns, blending elegance with cultural authenticity.

However, not everyone seems to agree that the celebration has room in the U.S. calendar as a national holiday. According to Financial Express, while the White House was lighting diyas and honoring Hindu followers in office, such as FBI Director Kash Patel and Tulsi Gabbard, Trump supporters increased their hate speech on this national holiday.

Comments like “Not My GOD!” and middle finger emoticons consumed the social media space. A user even went as far as asking Gabbard to “Get out of my country,” with another person declaring, “Diwali is un-American. Move to India.”

A February 2025 report from India Hate Lab documented over 1,165 verified hate speech events in 2024, many of which were amplified through social media. These platforms were used to spread Hindu nationalist ideology and anti-minority rhetoric, but also to target Hindu individuals with slurs, misinformation, and threats.

According to PBS, U.S. elected officials of the Hindu faith have faced online harassment, particularly when engaging in policy debates or cultural advocacy. Posts on Instagram and X have included derogatory language, false accusations of extremism, and calls for exclusion from public discourse. The CSOH report noted that some accounts promoting hate speech were able to fundraise and gain followers despite violating platform policies.

The Hindu-American community has responded with calls for accountability and reform. Advocacy groups such as the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) have condemned events and online content that misrepresent Hinduism or exclude Hindu voices from academic and policy discussions. A recent panel at Rutgers University titled “Hindutva in America” drew bipartisan criticism for its lack of Hindu representation and sweeping generalizations about the faith.

Diwali remains a shining beacon of hope for many Hindus in the U.S. despite the backlash, and Hindus will continue to celebrate. The White House Diwali celebration served as a powerful counterpoint and a moment to honor the resilience and achievements of Indian Americans. The event reaffirmed the importance of cultural recognition and the role of Indian-American leaders in shaping a more inclusive future.

As Diwali gains official recognition in states like Pennsylvania, California, and Connecticut, its celebration at the highest levels of government reflects a broader embrace of multiculturalism and also underscores the need for vigilance against hate speech and the protection of all communities in the digital age.

This year’s celebration was a testament to the light Indian Americans bring to public life, and a reminder that cultural heritage is a source of strength, pride, and unity.