Karol G Shines While Celebrating Latin Excellence

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over this past weekend, I had the honor of attending Grammy Award-winning artist Karol G’s Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour in Tampa. During a nearly 150-minute five-act performance, she played songs from multiple albums while incorporating cameos and homages to other Latin American artists. This tour is a full-blown production with multiple costume changes, sets, and personal moments with members of the crowd in each city. Her shows are a love letter to the Latin community and to her fans who have watched her blossom from a normal young girl in Colombia to a world-renowned superstar.

The Production

The Tropitour is Karol G’s largest production to date, with numerous outfit changes, location movements, and supporting talent that elevated the show into a one-of-a-kind performance. Throughout the show, she takes multiple short intermissions with full fashion changes corresponding to the section of the setlist.

Her looks took inspiration from traditional clothing of multiple Latin countries, including a Carnaval-inspired outfit and feathered headpiece from Brazil and a Mexican vaquero, cowboy-style look. Similar reminiscent looks could be seen throughout the stadium as fans were encouraged to dress in the tropical Latin American theme.

Each intermission contained a unique interlude to keep the audience entertained while she prepared for the next segment. They varied from quick lighting switches to multi-minute spoken segments. The first was narrated by legendary actor and director Edward James Olmos, in which he talked about Latin excellence and passion before introducing the “Queen of the Tropics” in her Carnaval outfit for act two.

Original photo by Alexa D\’Ugard

Accompanying Karol G was an extraordinarily talented group of dancers that truly elevated the show. Coming from all corners of North, South, and Central America, the dancers stole the show.

Throughout, the dancers had moments to shine, with just the female dancers around Karol G embracing their sensuality and femininity. In other segments, the male dancers highlighted Karol G, lifting and leading both her and their female partners. With multiple dance breaks and intricately choreographed segments among sets with water, staircases, and even a floating bird puppet, they never missed a beat and provided the energy that kept the crowd excited throughout all 150 minutes of the show.

During the third act, she also brought out an all-female mariachi band to play and introduce her next segment. They entered the stage playing a traditional mariachi song titled “Son de la Negra”, providing a uniquely feminine rendition that exemplified the concept of “Latina excellence” Karol G wanted to bring to her show. Throughout the act, they played live backing to some of her most passion-filled songs, including “Ese Hombre Es Malo” and “MAMII.” They played flawlessly and elevated the songs to a new emotional intensity, making the live experience unforgettable.

the energy

The crowd was full of energy throughout all five acts. From the moment Karol G stepped on stage, she captivated the entire audience. She was surrounded by fire and smoke as she walked down the cave-like set with her female dancers, springing into her hit song “Latina Forever.”

The stadium rang with cheers and screamed lyrics that accompanied her voice. This energy remained throughout the show, with a constant buzzing excitement felt throughout the stadium. At any moment, you could look around and see a girl sobbing while screaming lyrics as catharsis and another dancing her heart out with her mom or friend.

Karol G exemplified grace and excellence while embracing the “over-emotional” label often placed on Latin women. Many of her songs, including “Alguien que te amaba” and “Si lo ven,” are rooted in heartbreak and devastation, which she embraced and performed with emotional authenticity and vulnerability. That display of emotion deeply resonated with the audience, and it was remarkable to see a crowd of women constantly scrutinized for their feelings have a space to revel in and express emotions in a way so authentically Hispanic: through song.

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Fans organized a project where audience members held up a paper heart in front of their lit-up necklaces with the name of her newest album, No me arrepiento de sentir tanto, meaning “I do not regret feeling so much.“ She almost immediately noticed and smiled from ear to ear while expressing gratitude and love for her fans and their support through the ups and downs of her career.

the meaning

At its core, this show and tour is a reflection of Karol G herself. She has always been known as a strong, passionate woman with a full heart that she shamelessly wears on her sleeve. She pours all her emotions into her songs, which are heightened when heard live. Throughout her career, she has dealt with an immense amount of heartbreak, but through it all, she has continuously chosen to openly embrace her feelings.

She conveyed these sentiments throughout multiple moments where she spoke directly to the audience. She talked about the importance of being present in every moment and embracing all that life has to offer, advising her fans to enjoy and be passionate about their lives because you never know what will happen.

Karol G also uses this tour to honor her Colombian roots and show off the beauty of Latin culture. Many of the songs have traditional elements, with the inclusion of reggaetón, tropicana, bachata, and samba. Some songs were also altered for the live performance with traditional enhancements. Her hit song “Tusa” received a salsa remix complete with a dance break, and the song “BITCHOTA” had added elements of cumbia.

She also included a segment as a tribute to Daddy Yankee during the song “GATUBELA.” During the performance, a dance break ensued with pieces of his hit song “Rompe” spliced in, paired with a choreographed routine reminiscent of his previous performances.

Her homages to the great history of Latin music serve as appreciation and acknowledgement of the hard work and culture that came before. So many of these musical melodies and dances have become synonymous with Hispanic culture. She does justice to them by creating an exciting and fun atmosphere that allows for the appreciation of Latin culture.

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As someone who once was a little Latina girl with strong emotions and passions, this tour healed something in me. Seeing all types of Latinos, from abuelas to dads to daughters, shamelessly reveling in our culture and taking a night to truly enjoy what it means to be Latino makes her tour so much more than just a two-hour performance. I have found myself looking at the bandana I hung on my wall as a tapestry and feeling the immense wave of pride to be Latina that I initially felt at the concert.

Karol G’s show is truly something special. While the glitz and glam of the fire and the sets are truly spectacular, what makes the show so unique and magical is the connection and soul poured into it by Karol G and the Latino community in attendance.