Climate Change: A Look Into The Future

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s no secret that our planet is undergoing intense climate change and global warming. As someone in their early 20s, this issue has been a major part of my life since childhood. However, it never felt that severe—or, to be honest, like my problem to worry about. It felt like something for scientists and corporations to figure out, especially when it came to saving the planet from things like the depleting ozone layer.

The most I ever felt responsible for was recycling my cans and avoiding plastic straws to save the turtles. However, in recent years, climate change has taken a severe turn for the worse, and we’re the ones who are going to deal with the consequences of it all.

While climate change may still seem far off for some, I promise that it is closer than you think. For example, just this winter, Florida experienced unusually cold weather, even reaching South Florida. Scientists say that global warming could be the cause of the increased cooler temperatures, with cooler fronts mixing with warmer fronts, creating more precipitation that freezes.

In contrast, extreme heat is hitting the United States right now, with above-average temperatures for March across the country. This is largely driven by the continued burning of fossil fuels, which releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. A warming planet doesn’t just mean hotter summers—it also increases the likelihood of severe and unpredictable weather events.

Just last year, the Los Angeles area experienced severe wildfires that devastated thousands of homes and displaced many people. While the fires were initially caused by human activity, their severity was impacted due to climate change, making the already dry heat even drier than normal and intensifying the fires.

Right now, the planet is extremely close to “the point of no return” regarding climate change. The point of no return is when Earth will experience extreme global warming that can not be stopped despite efforts. There are already many instances of people dying of extreme heat, not just in poverty-stricken areas, but in our own cities. In fact, extreme heat kills more people in the United States than all other weather-related events combined.

Furthermore, indirect impacts of climate change may prove to be more devastating. Extreme weather can damage crops, leading to higher food prices and, eventually, food shortages. Imagine waiting in long lines for basic groceries. Even more concerning, droughts may become more common, limiting access to clean water—a reality already faced in many parts of the world.

Don’t let the feeling of impending doom settle into you yet. Of course, the causes of climate change seem daunting. How is one person going to go up against corporations that burn constant fossil fuels, those that pollute the environment, and infrastructure that prevents healthy climate habits? Individual solutions like recycling, saving electricity, or depending on public transportation may not seem like they are doing a lot. However, if everyone participates, the impact may help to save our planet.

If we ever reach a point where extreme measures will need to be taken against a climate disaster, it is important to be prepared. Stock up on food, water, flashlights, and batteries. Try starting to learn how to grow your own food so you are not dependent on others. Most importantly, use your voice! Advocate for climate issues that are passionate to you through social media, volunteering, and voting for candidates who believe in the same issues as you. To prevent global warming and severe climate change, it takes a global effort.