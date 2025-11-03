Childhood Movies That Bring All The Nostalgia

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If nostalgia tried hard enough, I know it could kill me. Every day, I find myself thinking about my childhood, and the careless days I had. To be born in the early 2000s really was a gift of its own. The movies and shows our generation was blessed with can’t compare to the ones these days. We never truly understood how much those movies would raise us. So, it’s time to take a deep dive into some childhood movies. Not ranked in any particular order, here are some movies that raised me, and maybe even you.

Bratz: the movie (2007)

Starting strong with the one and only, Bratz: The Movie. This is the ultimate throwback to the early 2000s, packed with bold fashion, glittery makeup, and unapologetic confidence. It brought the iconic dolls to life with a message that still hits today: stay true to who you are, no matter what anyone else thinks. Between the catchy soundtrack, over-the-top drama, and iconic outfits, Bratz perfectly captured the energy of growing up in a world of color and chaos. Rewatching it now feels like stepping back into a time of sleepovers, flip phones, and believing that friendship could get you through anything.

16 wishes (2010)

The movie that perfectly captures how I wanted my 16th birthday to go. When Abby Jensen’s birthday wishes suddenly start coming true, her dream day quickly spirals into chaos, teaching her that getting everything you want isn’t always as perfect as it seems. With its mix of humor, heart, and a touch of magic,16 Wishes feels like a time capsule of early 2010s Disney Channel energy. I watched it recently for the first time in 7 years, and the nostalgia it brought me was crazy. Also, big shoutout to Jean-Luc Bilodeau because man, that dude is fine.

the parent trap (1998)

If I’m ever having a bad day, this movie is immediately turned on. The Parent Trap is one of those timeless comfort movies that never gets old. Watching Lindsay Lohan pull off playing both Annie and Hallie still feels like magic, and the summer camp switch-up remains one of the best movie twists of our childhood. Between the iconic handshake, the secret twin reveal, and the emotional family reunion, The Parent Trap reminds us of simpler times, when we believed in happy endings, mischievous plans, and the power of a little sibling teamwork.

passport to paris (1999) & Holiday in the sun (2001)

Introducing the queens of my childhood, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. These two gave up their youth for all of us, so it’s only right to honor them. These two movies specifically changed everything for me. I remember finding them on VHS in a thrift store, and it was all my sister and I would watch. Passport to Paris and Holiday in the Sun are peak early-2000s comfort movies that instantly transport you back to carefree childhood days. Passport to Paris gave us Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen living every tween’s dream, jetting off to France, flirting with cute boys, and pissing off their grandfather, aka the French ambassador. Meanwhile, Holiday in the Sun was pure wish fulfillment, with tropical resort adventures, sisterly chaos, and the kind of Y2K fashion we all secretly wanted to copy. Watching these movies now brings tears to my eyes. They feel like opening a time capsule of sparkly lip gloss, butterfly clips, and the simple joy of believing every trip could turn into an adventure, and most importantly, the soundtrack.

a cinderella story (2004), another cinderella story (2008), & a cinderella story: once upon a song (2011)

Time to talk about the trilogy of the century, the A Cinderella Story movies. These are the ultimate comfort-watch trilogy for anyone who grew up on early-2000s teen rom-coms. From Hilary Duff’s original classic with its diner meet-cutes and flip-phone emails, to Selena Gomez’s Another Cinderella Story filled with dance battles and pop-star dreams, and finally Lucy Hale’s A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song bringing the fairytale into the world of music and ambition, each version puts a fresh, sparkly twist on the story we all know and love. Together, they capture everything that made that era of teen movies so special: dreamy romances, dramatic makeovers, and the timeless message that staying true to yourself always wins in the end. Rewatching this series now feels like slipping back into a world of pink notebooks, high school crushes, and the kind of movie magic that made us all believe in our own happily ever after.

ella enchanted (2004)

This one’s for you, Prince Charmont. Ella Enchanted is one of those movies that feels like a fairy tale you never get tired of. Anne Hathaway absolutely owns the role of Ella, who’s cursed to obey every command but somehow still manages to be strong, funny, and totally herself. It’s got everything: sorcery, a dreamy prince, and a main character who proves that kindness and confidence can be their own kind of power. Rewatching Ella Enchanted feels like stepping back into a sparkly storybook world where you can be both brave and a little bit dramatic.

bridge to terabithia (2007)

I’m sorry for bringing this movie back into our memories, but it is just too good not to talk about. I watched this the other day, and literal tears were streaming down my face. Bridge to Terabithia is one of those movies that stays with you long after the credits roll. It’s full of imagination, friendship, and that bittersweet kind of growing up that hits harder when you’re older. Jess and Leslie’s secret world felt like a place we all wanted to escape to—somewhere beautiful and safe, where anything was possible. Watching it again feels like a deep breath of nostalgia and heartbreak, reminding you of the magic of childhood and how real friendships never really fade.

aquamarine (2006)

This movie really is girlhood wrapped up in an hour and 51 minutes. Aquamarine is pure sleepover-core. It’s that dreamy mix of summer crushes, salty hair, and sparkly mermaid mysticism that made every tween want to live by the beach. Emma Roberts, JoJo, and Sara Paxton had the kind of best-friend chemistry that made you believe in forever friendships and maybe even mermaids. Watching Aquamarine now feels like blasting early-2000s pop songs in your bedroom, painting your nails with your best friends, and believing that love and friendship really can fix anything. The pain in me that I feel every day because there isn’t a sequel is real. I need to see an Aquamarine and Raymond wedding with Claire and Hailey as the bridesmaids.

matilda (1996)

Matilda was the movie that made every little girl with a big imagination believe she had secret powers. There was something magical about watching her stack pancakes with her mind, outsmart the mean adults, and still find time to read her favorite books. It wasn’t just about the magic; it was about being the quiet kid who knew she was meant for something more. Rewatching Matilda feels like curling up under a blanket on a rainy day, surrounded by your favorite books, and remembering how powerful it feels to believe in yourself. This movie also has the biggest song from my childhood, “Send Me on My Way” by Rusted Root, which we all know and love.

chitty chitty bang bang (1968)