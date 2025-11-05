Vibrant Giving: UCF’s Philanthropy Weeks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On a vibrant Saturday morning on Oct. 11, the streets of Greek Park at the University of Central Florida came alive with energy, laughter, and a rainbow of powder. Hundreds of students raced through clouds of color during Tri Delta’s Delta Dash, a spirited fun run dedicated to raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. From across the parking lot, you could hear the roar of music, cheers, and laughter.

“Do you want to race?” 18-year-old Eva Liguori shouted to her friends as they passed the halfway point of the course. They nodded eagerly and took off, sprinting in blurs of color.

This was the scene at Tri Delta’s annual Delta Dash, a signature event held each fall during their philanthropy week. Each runner donated $10 to participate, contributing to the chapter’s chosen cause: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. By the end of the morning, the event had raised thousands of dollars, according to Tri Delta’s Instagram account, @ucftridelta.

Original photo by UCF Delta Delta Delta

As a freshman, it was Liguori’s first time participating in a campus-wide philanthropy event. These events are an entry point into Greek life’s broader mission of service and impact, and often the beginning of a lifelong relationship with giving back.

“I loved how everyone was so involved,” Liguori said. “It made me feel like I was part of something bigger.”

Philanthropy weeks are a semiannual tradition for Greek organizations at UCF, during which each chapter selects a national or local cause to support. While Tri Delta focuses on children’s health, other sororities and fraternities support causes such as the Jed Foundation, Make-A-Wish, the Ronald McDonald House, and the Girl Scouts of America.

Many Greek organizations emphasize that philanthropy is as much about education as it is about raising money. By inviting guest speakers, sharing personal stories, and promoting mental health awareness on campus, chapters aim to create lasting change in attitudes and understanding. This educational focus ensures that philanthropy week leaves a meaningful imprint beyond financial contributions.

One chapter preparing for their upcoming Philanthropy Week, which kicks off in mid-November, is Kappa Kappa Gamma. Their national philanthropy is mental health awareness, with chapters encouraged to support endorsed nonprofit organizations. In the spring, the chapter supports the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. This cause is especially meaningful, as it was championed by a former sister who lived with the condition.

“She really advocated for it,” Kappa Kappa Gamma’s Philanthropy Director Allie George said. “So we picked it up as our local philanthropy, and it’s stuck.”

For the past several fall semesters, UCF’s Kappa chapter has chosen to support the Jed Foundation, a nonprofit that promotes mental health education and suicide prevention among teens and young adults.

“Our girls really love Jed,” George said. “We have a list of nonprofits that Kappa Nationals endorses, and we get to vote on which one to support for the semester. For the last four or five years, Jed has won time and time again.”

According to George, Kappa raised $2,500 for the Jed Foundation last fall. She hopes to surpass that amount this semester.

“I think internally, the goal is always to raise more than last time,” George said. “Always improve.”

Improvement may be a tall order following the success of last spring’s Kappa Kasino event, a Las Vegas-inspired casino night that drew significant attention and praise. Some attendees even suggested it become an annual tradition. According to George, the key to that success is remembering the deeper meaning behind each event.

“Yes, we’re fundraising, yes, we’re doing these fun events, but — why are we doing it? Who are we affecting? Bring it back to the purpose of it all…” George said. “What’s special about Kappa’s philanthropy is that every single girl in here has a relationship with mental health awareness in one way or another.”

UCF Kappa Kappa Gamma

Planning Philanthropy Week is no small feat. George began preparations in August, securing venues, coordinating schedules, and working closely with Kappa’s executive board to finalize budgets.

It’s a true team effort. The chapter president acts as a liaison with the chosen nonprofit organization, the finance director manages budgets, and event coordinators assist the director. Beyond those formal roles, all chapter members show up to support and embody the values their sorority stands for.

All funds raised during Kappa Kappa Gamma’s philanthropy events are collected into a dedicated philanthropy account, where they are later distributed according to national guidelines. Half of the proceeds go toward supporting mental health awareness, the chapter’s national philanthropic focus. An additional 25% is allocated to their chosen local cause, currently the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, which holds personal significance for the chapter.

The remaining 25% supports the Kappa Kappa Gamma Foundation, which provides resources for member well-being, scholarships, and emergency grants. This structure allows the chapter to make a broad impact, supporting both national initiatives and local or internal needs.

Events like Kappa Kasino and Tri Delta’s Delta Dash show how creativity plays a crucial role in successful fundraising. By offering diverse activities, chapters are able to attract a wide range of participants and keep philanthropy fresh and exciting. This approach not only boosts attendance but also helps raise awareness by bringing people together in a social, welcoming environment.

As Greek organizations at UCF continue to champion diverse causes through their philanthropy weeks, they embody the spirit of community, compassion, and purpose. Beyond the events and funds raised, these efforts foster lasting connections among members and inspire broader campus involvement. Whether it’s supporting children’s health, mental wellness, or local needs, their commitment highlights the powerful impact of collective action and meaningful difference a dedicated group can make in the world around them.